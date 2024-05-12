Week in review: Veeam fixes RCE flaw in backup management platform, Patch Tuesday forecast

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Veeam fixes RCE flaw in backup management platform (CVE-2024-29212)

Veeam has patched a high-severity vulnerability (CVE-2024-29212) in Veeam Service Provider Console (VSPC) and is urging customers to implement the patch.

May 2024 Patch Tuesday forecast: A reminder of recent threats and impact

The thunderstorms of April patches have passed, and it has been pretty calm leading up to May 2024 Patch Tuesday. April 2024 Patch Tuesday turned out to be a busy one with 150 new CVEs addressed by Microsoft.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 8, 2024

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Zscaler swats claims of a significant breach

On Wednesday, a threat actor named “InteIBroker” put up for sale “access to one of the largest cyber security companies” and immediately ignited speculation about which company it might be.

MITRE breach details reveal attackers’ successes and failures

MITRE has shared a timeline of the recent breach if fell victim to and has confirmed that it began earlier than previously thought: on December 31, 2023.

How to prepare for the CISSP exam: Tips from industry leaders

In this article, CISSP-certified cybersecurity leaders provide practical tips and strategies to help candidates navigate the extensive study requirements and effectively manage their CISSP exam prep time.

Strategies for preventing AI misuse in cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security interview, Pukar Hamal, CEO at SecurityPal, discusses the integration of AI tools in cybersecurity.

Pktstat: Open-source ethernet interface traffic monitor

Pktstat is an open-source tool that is a straightforward alternative to ncurses-based Pktstat.

Google fixes Chrome zero-day with in-the-wild exploit (CVE-2024-4671)

Google has fixed a Chrome zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2024-4671), an exploit for which exists in the wild.

F5 fixes BIG-IP Next Central Manager flaws with public PoCs (CVE-2024-21793, CVE-2024-26026)

Eclypsium researchers have published details and PoC exploits for two remotely exploitable injection vulnerabilities (CVE-2024-21793, CVE-2024-26026) affecting F5’s BIG-IP Next Central Manager.

CISA starts CVE “vulnrichment” program

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) has announced the creation of “Vulnrichment,” a new project that aims to fill the CVE enrichment gap created by NIST National Vulnerability Database’s recent slowdown.

Attackers may be using TunnelVision to snoop on users’ VPN traffic (CVE-2024-3661)

Researchers have brought to light a new attack method – dubbed TunnelVision and uniquely identified as CVE-2024-3661 – that can be used to intercept and snoop on VPN users’ traffic by attackers who are on the same local network.

LockBit leader unmasked: US charges Russian national

Russian national Dmitry Khoroshev is “LockBitSupp”, the creator, developer and administator of the infamous LockBit ransomware group, according to UK, US and Australia law enforcement agencies.

Ransomware operations are becoming less profitable

As the number of real (and fake) victims of ransomware gangs continues to rise, the number of ransomware payments is falling, along with the average ransom payment.

BlackBasta claims Synlab attack, leaks some stolen documents

The BlackBasta ransomware / cyber extortion gang is behind the recent cyber attack that resulted in the temporary shutdown of operations at Synlab Italia.

How secure is the “Password Protection” on your files and drives?

People in certain professions, such as healthcare, law, and corporations, often rely on password protection when sending files via email, believing it provides adequate security against prying eyes. However, simple password protection on a PDF or Excel file is not as sure-fire as it may seem.

Why SMBs are facing significant security, business risks

In this Help Net Security video, Alex Cox, Director of Threat Intelligence at LastPass, discusses how human factors are getting in the way while SMB leaders report investing more time, attention, and budget in cybersecurity.

Cybercrime stats you can’t ignore

In this article, you will find excerpts from various reports that offer stats and insights about the current cybercrime landscape.

Regulators are coming for IoT device security

IoT devices are built on a foundation of insecure software—a large portion of the open-source software and the chips used to build devices are poorly secured.

The complexities of third-party risk management

In this Help Net Security video, Brad Hibbert, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Prevalent, discusses five interesting findings from a recent industry study on third-party risk management and what he thinks they mean for cybersecurity professionals and their companies’ TPRM programs.

Organizations go ahead with AI despite security risks

AI adoption remains sky high, with 54% of data experts saying that their organization already leverages at least four AI systems or applications, according to Immuta.

6 tips to implement security gamification effectively

There’s not a CISO in the industry who’s not aware of the extremely short median CISO tenure. That’s why the best CISOs are those who constantly seek ways to strengthen their teams.

The strategic advantages of targeted threat intelligence

In this Help Net Security video, Gabi Reish, Chief Business Development and Product Officer at Cybersixgill, discusses the role of threat intelligence in every enterprise’s security stack.

Privacy requests increased 246% in two years

Data Subject Requests (DSRs) — formal requests made to a company by a person to access, delete, or request not to sell/share the personal data that the company holds on them — increased by 32% from 2022 to 2023, according to DataGrail’s 2024 Privacy Trends Report.

97% of organizations hit by ransomware turn to law enforcement

Sophos has released additional findings from its annual “State of Ransomware 2024” survey. According to the report, among organizations surveyed, 97% of those hit by ransomware over the past year engaged with law enforcement and/or official government bodies for help with the attack.

3 CIS resources to help you drive your cloud cybersecurity

In the process of moving to the cloud, you need a security-first cloud migration strategy that considers both your security and compliance requirements upfront. In this article, we’ll discuss how you can use resources from the Center for Internet Security (CIS) to create such an approach.

Only 45% of organizations use MFA to protect against fraud

Most businesses struggle with identity verification and have concerns over ability to protect against AI, according to Ping Identity.

Photos: RSA Conference 2024

RSA Conference 2024 is taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Help Net Security is on-site, and this gallery takes you inside the event.

eBook: CISSP fundamentals in focus

From the technical tools that help manage access control to non-technical skills like collaboration, learn about the fundamentals required in cybersecurity – and how CISSP guides you with the knowledge and skills you need to succeed.

New infosec products of the week: May 10, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Abnormal Security, AuditBoard, Cranium, Datadog, Eclypsium, ExtraHop, Forcepoint, SentinelOne, Splunk, Sumo Logic, and Trellix.