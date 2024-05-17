Organizations struggle to defend against ransomware
In this Help Net Security video, Jeremy Nichols, Director, Global Threat Intelligence Center at NTT Security Holdings, discusses a recent surge in ransomware incidents.
After a down year in 2022, ransomware and extortion incidents increased in 2023. More than 5,000 ransomware victims were detected or posted across multiple social channels up from approximately 3,000 in 2022, according to the 2024 Global Threat Intelligence Report by NTT Security Holdings.
Other key findings:
- Critical infrastructure, supply chain, and financial services face the most risk.
- Ransomware operators and affiliates use less moral and ethical tactics to obtain payments.
- Small and medium-sized enterprises face the largest challenge combating cyberthreats.
- Threat actors continue to exploit vulnerabilities and zero days in the most popular software programs.
- Humans remain the weakest link in cybersecurity, which is worsening.