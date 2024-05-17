Organizations struggle to defend against ransomware

In this Help Net Security video, Jeremy Nichols, Director, Global Threat Intelligence Center at NTT Security Holdings, discusses a recent surge in ransomware incidents.

After a down year in 2022, ransomware and extortion incidents increased in 2023. More than 5,000 ransomware victims were detected or posted across multiple social channels up from approximately 3,000 in 2022, according to the 2024 Global Threat Intelligence Report by NTT Security Holdings.

Other key findings: