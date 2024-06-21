New infosec products of the week: June 21, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Atsign, Datadog, Metomic, NinjaOne, Verimatrix, and Veritas Technologies.

Datadog App Builder helps accelerate issue remediation

Datadog App Builder enables the integration of customized, secure and scalable apps directly into teams’ monitoring stacks, empowering organizations to take action on observability insights. Teams can also create self-service apps so anyone in the organization can perform remediation tasks quickly and without context switching.

Metomic’s Google User Groups feature alerts users when sensitive data might be at risk

With Metomic’s Google User Groups integration, IT and security teams can create workflows that allow them to govern data across the group, manage admin permissions, and modify access controls with ease. The Google Drive Labels feature makes it possible to view all Google Drive Labels within the Metomic dashboard, vastly improving visibility, enhancing compliance and security, and offering more efficient management capabilities.

NinjaOne MDM provides visibility and control over mobile devices

NinjaOne MDM empowers MSPs and IT teams to automate, control, and implement policies across a range of mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, etc.) at scale, giving organizations consistency and efficiency in their endpoint management and an improved security posture.

Atsign NoPorts establishes an encrypted IP tunnel directly between devices

NoPorts establishes an encrypted IP tunnel directly between devices, eliminating the need for exposed ports and creating a zero-trust environment. This approach empowers organizations to leverage the benefits of existing protocols like RDP, Citrix, and VPN while mitigating the inherent security risks associated with them.

Verimatrix XTD dashboard enhancements improve mobile app security

The updated XTD dashboard introduces an all new risk classification model that replaces numerical scores with four clear implication classifications — Informational, Low, Suspicious and High. This allows security teams to quickly understand the severity and context around detected threats. Detailed explanations accompany each risk level, ensuring transparency.

Veritas Data Insight classifies and controls unstructured data

Veritas Data Insight offers in-depth data visibility, context and analysis across multi-cloud infrastructures to help resolve the cost, compliance and security risks associated with unstructured, dark and sensitive data.