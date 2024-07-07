Week in review: A need for a DDoS response plan, human oversight in AI-enhanced software development

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

4 key steps to building an incident response plan

In this Help Net Security interview, Mike Toole, head of security and IT at Blumira, discusses the components of an effective security incident response strategy and how they work together to ensure organizations can address cybersecurity issues.

Maintaining human oversight in AI-enhanced software development

In this Help Net Security interview, Martin Reynolds, Field CTO at Harness, discusses how AI can enhance the security of software development and deployment.

Leveraging no-code automation for efficient network operations

In this Help Net Security interview, Lingping Gao, CEO at NetBrain, discusses the challenges NetOps teams face in maintaining production services due to outdated processes and growing infrastructures.

Why every company needs a DDoS response plan

In this Help Net Security interview, Richard Hummel, Senior Threat Intelligence Manager at NETSCOUT, discusses how companies can overcome the challenges of identifying and mitigating DDoS attacks.

Portainer: Open-source Docker and Kubernetes management

Portainer Community Edition is an open-source, lightweight service delivery platform for containerized applications.

The impossibility of “getting ahead” in cyber defense

As a security professional, it can be tempting to believe that with sufficient resources we can achieve of state of parity, or even relative dominance, over cyber attackers.

Inside the minds of CISOs

In this Help Net Security video, Nick McKenzie, CISO of Bugcrowd, discusses the key findings from their recent report, which comes at a crucial time as security leaders’ roles are being discussed more with the current risk landscape and the increasing need to prioritize security first over operational resilience in almost all verticals.

Secator: Open-source pentesting Swiss army knife

Secator is an open-source task and workflow runner tailored for security assessments.

Companies spend more on cybersecurity but struggle to track expenses

Most companies do not know how effectively they are investing money to fight the cybersecurity threat, according to Optiv.

Preparing for Q-Day as NIST nears approval of PQC standards

Q-Day—the day when a cryptographically relevant quantum computer can break most forms of modern encryption—is fast approaching, leaving the complex systems our societies rely on vulnerable to a new wave of cyberattacks.

Deepfakes and voice clones are undermining election integrity

As the volume of digital business rises year over year, the potential for AI-enhanced digital fraud increases with it, according to Telesign.

Product showcase: Protect digital identities with Swissbit’s iShield Key Pro

Imagine a workday where security and convenience go hand-in-hand. The iShield Key Pro series makes this a reality, offering a powerful hardware security token designed to simplify your daily tasks while significantly enhancing your digital security posture.

