Infosec products of the month: June 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Acronis, Appdome, ARMO, Atsign, Cofense, Datadog, Diligent, Entrust, eSentire, KELA, Metomic, NinjaOne, Plainsea, SailPoint, SentinelOne, Tines,Trend Micro, Verimatrix, Veritas Technologies, and Zyxel.

Plainsea: Cybersecurity platform that enables continuous service delivery

Designed with managed security service providers in mind, Plainsea offers a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that streamlines service delivery, enhances collaboration, and provides unparalleled visibility into the threat landscape. By leveraging automation and strategic AI applications, Plainsea empowers security teams to tackle complex challenges more effectively, freeing up valuable time and resources for proactive threat mitigation.

Plainsea allows for adopting a continuous service model, reducing the time for remediation validation requests to a minimum and ensuring security measures are always up-to-date and responsive to emerging threats.

Zyxel Networks USG LITE 60AX improves network security

Zyxel Networks launched USG LITE 60AX–an AX6000 WiFi 6 Security Router designed for small businesses, teleworkers, and MSPs. The USG LITE 60AX gives small businesses peace of mind thanks to subscription-free, threat management capabilities. This in-built offering protects organizations against common cyber threats such as ransomware and malware, as well as other intrusions.

Trend Micro Inline NDR enhances threat detection and response

Inline NDR is the latest innovation from Trend Vision One, the full-spectrum SOC platform designed to accelerate investigations by surfacing the highest priority alerts and automating complex response actions. This empowers SOC analysts with near real-time actions – empowering teams to react faster to contain threats before they can cause the organization lasting damage.

SailPoint Risk Connectors helps organizations identify and act on risks

As part of its Atlas platform, SailPoint Risk Connectors makes it easier for organizations to make informed access decisions based on an identity’s third-party risk scores. With the third-party risk score assigned to identities, organizations can use automation to adapt access according to risk, ensure least-privilege access, and enhance their overall security posture.

Appdome SDKProtect reduces third-party mobile supply chain risk

Appdome SDKProtect is designed to end third-party, mobile supply chain risk and democratize mobile threat intelligence and telemetry data among mobile SDK developers. The new service enables mobile SDK developers to create protected and threat-aware versions of their mobile SDKs, reducing fraud and ensuring compliance.

Verimatrix XTD Accessibility Abuse Detector identifies Android mobile app threats

Verimatrix XTD and its suite of cybersecurity solutions have been helping customers identify Android mobile app threats such as tampering and abuse of Android’s accessibility feature for many years.

Tines’ AI features enhance workflow automation for security and IT teams

Tines’ new AI features enhance existing benefits within its workflow automation platform by addressing key challenges security and IT teams consistently face. These benefits include optimized workload management, enhanced tool connectivity, improved error reduction, alert management and data accuracy, and smarter collaboration.

Entrust Citizen Identity Orchestration enhances citizen adoption of digital public services

Key capabilities of the Citizen Identity Orchestration include digital onboarding with AI-powered fraud detection for identity verification, seamless issuance of digital credentials, identity lifecycle management, and self-service digital channels on the web or mobile with multi-factor authentication to access government services.

KELA’s TPRM module identifies software supply chain risks

The TPRM module employs an advanced scoring algorithm that synthesizes data from KELA’s cyber threat intelligence and attack surface monitoring solutions. This method utilizes current and impending, factual threat data enabling dynamic risk scoring that adjusts as new information surfaces. As a result, organizations receive risk assessments that are not only precise but also actionable, providing pinpointed insights and prioritized remediation measures.

Acronis XDR enhances EDR with comprehensive cybersecurity for MSPs

Acronis has introduced Acronis Advanced Security + XDR the newest addition to the company’s security solution portfolio. Acronis XDR expands on the current endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering and delivers complete natively integrated, efficient cybersecurity with data protection, endpoint management, and automated recovery specifically built for MSPs.

SentinelOne strengthens cloud security for AWS customers

Singularity Cloud Workload Security for Serverless Containers is AI-powered runtime protection that leverages five autonomous detection engines to detect runtime threats like ransomware, zero-days, and fileless exploits in real time and streamline machine-speed response actions. AWS customers can now protect their containerized workloads however they are launched, from Amazon EC2 to AWS Fargate.

Diligent AI enables leaders to better manage and respond to risk

Diligent AI helps leaders amplify critical insights while working together across the organization, using risk as a shared language. Leaders can expand resources and achieve greater results through integrated automation, enhance stakeholder communication by tailoring information to board members, chief financial officers, chief risk officers and other executives, and enhance decision making by breaking down information silos across governance, risk and compliance (GRC) functions.

Datadog App Builder helps accelerate issue remediation

Datadog App Builder enables the integration of customized, secure and scalable apps directly into teams’ monitoring stacks, empowering organizations to take action on observability insights. Teams can also create self-service apps so anyone in the organization can perform remediation tasks quickly and without context switching.

Metomic’s Google User Groups feature alerts users when sensitive data might be at risk

With Metomic’s Google User Groups integration, IT and security teams can create workflows that allow them to govern data across the group, manage admin permissions, and modify access controls with ease. The Google Drive Labels feature makes it possible to view all Google Drive Labels within the Metomic dashboard, vastly improving visibility, enhancing compliance and security, and offering more efficient management capabilities.

NinjaOne MDM provides visibility and control over mobile devices

NinjaOne MDM empowers MSPs and IT teams to automate, control, and implement policies across a range of mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, etc.) at scale, giving organizations consistency and efficiency in their endpoint management and an improved security posture.

Atsign NoPorts establishes an encrypted IP tunnel directly between devices

NoPorts establishes an encrypted IP tunnel directly between devices, eliminating the need for exposed ports and creating a zero-trust environment. This approach empowers organizations to leverage the benefits of existing protocols like RDP, Citrix, and VPN while mitigating the inherent security risks associated with them.

Veritas Data Insight classifies and controls unstructured data

Veritas Data Insight offers in-depth data visibility, context and analysis across multi-cloud infrastructures to help resolve the cost, compliance and security risks associated with unstructured, dark and sensitive data.

eSentire introduces MDR for GenAI Visibility

Leveraging security telemetry across an organization’s log and network data sources, eSentire’s MDR for GenAI Visibility solution provides daily insights into an organization’s use of GenAI technology, including the most frequently used AI applications, the users of the technology, the prompts, and the files shared.

ARMO launches behavioral-based cloud detection and response

ARMO Cloud Detection & Response addresses the residual threats that may persist during runtime, even after thorough scanning during development and deployment. The solution builds on Kubescape’s open-source threat detection capabilities by adding observed application behavior with context from Kubernetes, cloud environment, security policies, and workload characteristics.

Cofense enhances PhishMe to identify engagement and resilience gaps across all employee levels

PhishMe’s Employee Engagement Index leverages over a decade of Cofense curated threat intelligence and combines those data with current employee behavioral patterns. The EEI then generates a continuously updated proficiency score, displaying a personalized metric that assesses individuals, cohorts, groups, and departments, allowing organizations to quickly pinpoint areas needing improvement and allows for immediate, targeted remediation efforts.