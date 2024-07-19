New infosec products of the week: July 19, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AuditBoard, BlueVoyant, Druva, Invicti Security, and Rezonate.

AuditBoard’s self-assessment tools allow audit teams to maintain focus on their critical work

AuditBoard launched out-of-the-box (OOTB) self-assessment tools that enable internal auditors to easily assess and streamline conformance with the new Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Global Internal Audit Standards (“Standards”) that go into effect January 9th, 2025.

Druva unveils data security capabilities to accelerate incident response

With new Threat Hunting capabilities for indicators of compromise (IOCs), Druva allows customers to more quickly understand the gestation, timeline, and impact of threats throughout their data environment. Druva also empowers IT and security teams with contextual data insights throughout incident response (IR) workflows to understand, remediate, and recover from critical incidents.

Invicti API Security uncovers hidden and undocumented APIs

Invicti announced Invicti API Security, merging comprehensive API discovery with proactive security testing into a single solution. The addition of API discovery to the Invicti Platform bridges the gap between known specifications and the real-world attack surface, helping users uncover and test applications and APIs that would otherwise have flown under the radar.

Rezonate boosts security for both human and non-human identities

Rezonate unveiled unified coverage from human to non-human identity security (NHI) with comprehensive capabilities: identity inventory and visibility, security posture, compliance, and identity threat detection and response (ITDR). With discovery, inventory, and visibility into NHIs and associated users simultaneously on the same platform, Rezonate provides complete risk-driven, contextual insights enabling informed, proactive or even real-time decisions to be made.

BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform helps organizations reduce cyber risk

BlueVoyant’s Cyber Defense Platform provides AI-powered, next-generation security operations across enterprises’ entire attack surface. It processes data and alerts from internal networks, supply chains, and the clear, deep, and dark web. This all leads to improvements in scalability, productivity, and enterprises’ cyber risk posture.