New infosec products of the week: July 26, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from GitGuardian, LOKKER, Permit.io, Secure Code Warrior, and Strata Identity.

GitGuardian’s tool helps companies discover developer leaks on GitHub

GitGuardian released a tool to help companies discover how many secrets their developers have leaked on public GitHub, both company-related and personal. The audit generates a score ranging from A to E. This score factors in the volume of hardcoded secrets detected, the number of leakers (developers who have leaked at least one secret), and the number of developers within your scope over the past three years. Companies are grouped by their number of developers, allowing for a fair comparison.

SCW Trust Agent measures developers’ security competencies for code commits

SCW Trust Agent delivers control and flexibility for developer gatekeeping. It allows administrators to set up policies and criteria, ensuring developers meet a baseline set of standards and expectations before developing code. For any gaps in developer skills, they can reference the SCW agile learning platform to upskill their language specific knowledge and competencies.

Strata Identity Continuity prevents mission-critical applications from going offline

Strata Identity announced Identity Continuity, an addition to its Maverics Identity Orchestration platform. This new premium offering ensures business continuity and uninterrupted application access by seamlessly failing over from a primary cloud Identity Provider (IDP) to a secondary IDP, using an on-premises IDP or cloud-to-cloud failover capabilities.

LOKKER introduces web privacy risk summary for insurers

LOKKER released a new privacy solution for insurers: the ability to share on-demand web privacy risk reports with their insureds. These reports give insurers and the insured companies a simple view of their data privacy risk profile in eight different categories, highlighting potential issues that could lead to regulatory fines, lawsuits, or data breaches.

Permit Share-If enables developers to implement secure collaboration features into their apps

“Permit Share-If” provides developers with an effective way to delegate access to their end-users without compromising on security and maintaining fine-grained authorization, all with zero development time. By delegating access control to end users, “Permit Share-If” enhances security and functionality without the need for custom-built permissions.