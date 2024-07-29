The gap between business confidence and cyber resiliency

In this Help Net Security video, Jim Liddle, Nasuni’s Chief Innovation Officer, discusses the findings of its new 2024 industry research report, The Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage.

Key takeaways:

Cloud strategies are at the forefront of enterprise success. Enterprises are rapidly moving forward with rolling out or planning cloud-first initiatives (according to 97% of respondents) to help grow their businesses, which includes significant investments in data management, analytics, AI, and cybersecurity.

The hybrid cloud is critical for proper data management. While only 19% of companies have a hybrid cloud storage model, 65% plan to implement one within the next year. Of those currently using a hybrid cloud solution, 70% plan to upgrade within the next 18 months.

Data recovery and security are primary drivers for cloud solutions. When faced with a ransomware attack, data recovery is the number one priority for firms, and 59% of organizations see cloud initiatives delivering better data security and disaster recovery time.