New infosec products of the week: August 16, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ClearSale, Guardio, Ivanti, Resecurity, and Stellar.

Resecurity unveils new AI-driven Fraud Prevention Platform

Resecurity unveiled its advanced AI-driven Fraud Prevention Platform. This versatile solution is engineered to combat fraud across banking, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), gambling, e-commerce, and online marketplaces, providing a robust defense against the evolving landscape of digital fraud.

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management enhancements automate patching process

Ivanti announced new features for Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management to help expand patch settings configuration to allow for multiple parallel deployment tasks such as regular maintenance, priority updates and zero-day response.

Guardio Critical Security Alerts monitors and analyzes scam activities

Guardio launched a new feature, Critical Security Alerts, which enables real-time alerts to identify and prevent financial scams, ensuring immediate intervention when suspicious browsing patterns are detected. The feature detects potential manipulation by analyzing deviations from typical user behavior, such as unexpected sequences of actions, and identifies patterns consistent with known scam tactics.

Stellar strengthens security for remote teams

Stellar has launched enhanced remote wiping capabilities within its Drive Erasure software. This feature is designed to address the complexities of managing data security in today’s distributed work environment. By performing secure data erasure from any location, this functionality enhances security and operational efficiency, mitigating chain of custody risks during IT device returns from remote locations.

ClearSale introduces three solutions to protect businesses from fraud

Developed to protect businesses from advancing fraud risks, ClearSale’s new security tools integrate artificial intelligence with the in-house team to provide three tiers of decision-making, ranging from instant notifications to comprehensive analysis. These different levels strike a balance between fast decision making and quality risk prevention.