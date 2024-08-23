New infosec products of the week: August 23, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Entrust, Fortanix, McAfee, Own, RightCrowd, and Wallarm.

Own proactively detects and stores data changes in Salesforce

Continuous Data Protection from Own pushes data changes to a backup as they happen, allowing businesses to capture changes in their data in near real-time. In addition to creating a more resilient and scalable approach, the higher-fidelity datasets this offering creates will enable organizations to unlock new ways of leveraging analytics and AI models across their vital information.

Fortanix protects individual file systems on specified hosts

Fortanix File System Encryption operates at the OS layer rather than the kernel layer. This approach simplifies deployment and daily operations, eliminating issues related to kernel dependencies. Enterprises can automate deployments seamlessly using tools like Rundeck, making the process as straightforward as other agent-based deployments.

McAfee Deepfake Detector combats AI scams and misinformation

With McAfee Deepfake Detector now available exclusively on select Lenovo AI PCs, consumers who opt in are alerted within seconds if AI-altered audio is detected in videos, without relying on laborious manual video uploads. Trained on close to 200,000 samples and counting and leveraging the power of select Lenovo AI PCs equipped with an NPU, McAfee’s AI detection models perform the entire identification process – known as inference – directly on the PC, maximizing on-device processing to keep private user data off the cloud.

RightCrowd introduces Mobile Credential Management feature

RightCrowd Mobile Credential Management automates credential management, handling tasks such as issuing, tracking, and revoking credentials with speed and accuracy. This automation reduces administrative burdens and accelerates response times, allowing organizations to focus on core operations while enhancing overall agility.

Entrust KeyControl as a Service provides organizations with control of their cryptographic keys

The new KCaaS solution helps address these challenges by offering a unified dashboard for complete visibility, traceability, compliance tracking, and an immutable audit trail of keys and secrets that can be conveniently managed through a cloud platform. Its decentralized vault architecture ensures keys remain secure within authorized endpoints, while also supporting a wide range of cryptographic use cases.

Wallarm API Attack Surface Management mitigates API leaks

Wallarm API Attack Surface Management (AASM) empowers organizations to discover all of their externally-facing APIs and web applications, identify where they are missing critical web application firewalls (WAF)/web application and API protection (WAAP) coverage, and mitigate API leaks.