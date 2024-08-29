Deepfakes: Seeing is no longer believing

The threat of deepfakes lies not in the technology itself, but in people’s natural tendency to trust what they see. As a result, deepfakes don’t need to be highly advanced or convincing to effectively spread misinformation and disinformation. While many organizations have begun to take steps to address this issue, confidence in these measures is low, and the public’s ability to recognize deepfakes remains limited.

iProov | The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly | August 2024

The risk of deepfakes is rising with 47% of organizations having encountered a deepfake and 70% of them believing deepfake attacks which are created using generative AI tools, will have a high impact on their organizations.

Almost 73% of organizations are implementing solutions to address the deepfake threat but confidence is low with the study identifying an overriding concern that not enough is being done by organizations to combat them.

62% worry their organization isn’t taking the threat of deepfakes seriously enough.

GetApp | 2024 Executive Cybersecurity Survey | July 2024

73% of US respondents report that their organization has developed a deepfake response plan.

60% of global IT and security professionals say their companies have developed measures to defend against AI-generated deepfake attacks.

Telesign | 2024 Telesign Trust Index | July 2024

81% of Americans fear that misinformation from deepfakes and voice clones is negatively affecting the integrity of their elections.

Fraud victims are more likely to believe they have been exposed to a deepfake or clone in the past year (21%).

69% of respondents in the US do not believe that they have been recently exposed to deepfake videos or voice clones. Global average increases to 72%.

Deep Instinct | Voice of SecOps Report | June 2024

61% of organizations experienced a rise in deepfake incidents over the past year, with 75% of these attacks impersonating an organization’s CEO or another member of the C-suite.

Jumio | Jumio 2024 Online Identity Study | May 2024

72% worry on a day-to-day basis about being fooled by a deepfake into handing over sensitive information or money.

Even with high anxiety around this increasingly prevalent and ever-evolving technology, consumers continue to overestimate their own ability to spot deepfakes — 60% believe they could detect a deepfake, up from 52% in 2023.

Globally, men were more confident in their ability to spot a deepfake (66% men versus 55% women), with men aged 18-34 demonstrating the most confidence (75%), while women aged 35-54 were least confident (52%).

Egress | Phishing Threat Trends Report 2024 | April 2024

Deepfakes continue to hit the headlines, and the use of Zoom and mobile phone calls as the second step in multi-channel attacks has increased in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the last quarter of 2023; Zoom by 33.3% and mobile phone calls by 31.3%.

McAfee | McAfee study | April 2024