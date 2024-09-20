New infosec products of the week: September 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from anecdotes, F5 Networks, Gcore, Rapid7, Strivacity, and Veritas Technologies.

Veritas unveils AI-driven features to simplify cyber recovery

Veritas Technologies unveiled new AI-driven capabilities to further expand the strength and functionality of the Veritas cyber resilience portfolio. The new innovations, including AI-powered automation and user interface enhancements, provide data protection specialists and IT generalists with intelligent, easy-to-use solutions that remove the uncertainty from cyber recovery.

F5 NGINX One improves app delivery and security functions

NGINX One improves app security and delivery for development, operations, and platform teams by making it easier to own, optimize, and govern NGINX components in any context. With the NGINX One Console, teams can broadly and easily enforce security policies across the application ecosystem, receive and implement configuration guidance, and automate version and patch updates—all helping to ensure compliance.

Rapid7 launches Vector Command for continuous red teaming and security gap identification

Vector Command delivers a continuous discovery, assessment, and validation service that goes beyond vulnerabilities to confirm that the overall state of an organization’s IT security posture and controls are sufficient in thwarting would-be adversaries.

Strivacity AI Assist optimizes digital identity management

Strivacity released Strivacity AI Assist, a new “smart assistant” powered by GenAI that makes it easier to manage and secure digital identities across business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) use cases.

Anecdotes Trust Center simplifies compliance and security documentation sharing

Anecdotes Trust Center continuously pulls data directly from a company’s Anecdotes Compliance OS, ensuring all documentation is up-to-date and accurate and reducing the risk of errors that can occur when multiple teams are involved in the documentation process.

Gcore WAAP protects websites, web applications, and APIs

Gcore WAAP continuously monitors and analyses web application and API traffic at the edge, mitigating threats before they reach protected resources. It automatically scales to maintain consistent protection without compromising web performance. With AI-driven threat detection, behavioural analysis, and machine learning, WAAP uses insights from Gcore’s edge platform to identify patterns of malicious activity.