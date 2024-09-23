Offensive cyber operations are more than just attacks

In this Help Net Security interview, Christopher Jones, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Officer at Nightwing, talks about some key misconceptions and complexities surrounding offensive cyber operations.

Many myths stem from a simplistic view of these operations, ranging from direct attacks to enhancing defenses through techniques like penetration testing. Advances in AI and quantum computing are expected to reshape the field by improving both offensive capabilities and threats, including more sophisticated attacks and vulnerabilities.

What are some of the most pervasive myths about offensive cyber operations, and why do they persist?

One of the most persistent myths about offensive cyber operations is that there’s a single, universal definition for what they entail. In reality, offensive cyber activities can vary significantly depending on the desired outcomes. While people often associate them solely with direct actions like disrupting adversaries or systems, many offensive capabilities, such as penetration testing and red teaming, play a critical role in strengthening defensive measures.

The misconception arises from oversimplification. Offensive cyber operations can be defined by what you’re trying to achieve—whether it’s enhancing your own security, addressing a specific threat, or creating a strategic advantage. This complexity often fuels the myth, as it’s easy to overlook the broader and sometimes defensive applications of offensive techniques.

How are advancements in AI, quantum computing, and other technologies likely to impact offensive cyber capabilities and operations?

AI is already transforming offensive cyber operations by expanding data visibility and streamlining threat intelligence, which are critical for both defensive and offensive purposes. AI enables faster decision-making and the ability to predict and respond to threats more effectively. However, it also empowers adversaries, allowing for more sophisticated attacks which could include generating deepfakes, designing advanced malware, and spreading misinformation at an unprecedented scale on social media platforms.

Quantum computing, while still in its early stages, poses a significant long-term challenge. Its potential to break current encryption methods could render many of today’s cybersecurity practices obsolete, creating new vulnerabilities for exploitation. The combination of AI and quantum advancements will reshape the cyber landscape, demanding new approaches to security and offensive strategies to stay ahead of evolving threats.

To what extent do offensive cyber operations achieve their intended strategic objectives? What are the inherent limitations of these operations?

Success is always tied to clearly defined strategic objectives. Achieving those goals depends on how well organizations integrate intelligence, adapt to changing environments, and make timely decisions. The constantly growing global data landscape adds complexity, requiring organizations to evolve their approach to data fusion and analysis to ensure they are equipped to meet their strategic goals.

A key limitation is time. Once a threat is identified, the race to harden systems and close vulnerabilities begins. The longer it takes to respond, the more risk organizations face. As threats become more sophisticated, defenders must continuously adapt and anticipate new methods of attack, making speed, agility, and proactive defense critical factors in minimizing exposure and mitigating risk. Like all technologies, cybersecurity is only as effective as the agility and precision with which is executed.

How do various state and non-state actors perceive the risks associated with offensive cyber operations? What role do these perceptions play in shaping cyber strategies?

The persistent loss of intellectual property, financial assets to ransomware, and sensitive data to cyberattacks suggest that many state and non-state actors still view the risks as manageable. These actors often believe the potential rewards outweigh the likelihood of significant consequences, especially in environments where attribution is difficult, and retaliation is uncertain and this perception will continue to drive them to malicious activities.

There is an ongoing debate about the norms and rules governing offensive cyber operations. What are the most pressing legal and ethical challenges?

One of the most pressing legal and ethical challenges is technical and it is the difficulty of attributing cyberattacks to specific actors once a certain threshold has been crossed. This lack of clear attribution complicates enforcement of international norms and accountability, lowering the perceived risk for those considering offensive cyber actions. When attackers can operate with relative anonymity, it weakens the deterrent effect of legal and ethical standards, making it harder to hold bad actors accountable.

This ambiguity around attribution also raises significant ethical concerns, as actions taken in response to cyber threats risk targeting the wrong parties. Without definitive proof, there’s a danger of escalating conflicts or imposing sanctions on innocent entities. These challenges highlight the urgent need for international cooperation and technological advancements in attribution to strengthen the legal and ethical frameworks governing offensive cyber operations.