Discover how online fraud can impact your business

Recent reports underscore increased fraud losses driven by both old methods and new technologies. As fraudsters exploit advancements in AI and other sophisticated tools, their methods have become more difficult to combat.

From AI-driven scams and sophisticated phishing attacks to advanced identity document fraud, the scope and impact of online fraud are more severe than ever before.

Experian | 2024 US Identity and Fraud Report | August 2024

According to the FTC, consumers reported losing more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023 alone, representing a 14% increase over the previous year and the highest dollar amount ever reported.

Businesses recognize the challenges of GenAI with 70% of businesses saying that AI fraud is expected to be the second greatest challenge for their business.

Currently, multifactor authentication (48%) and the use of passwords (45%) are the most used fraud prevention methods.

Jumio | 2024 Online Identity Study | May 2024

US consumers were most likely to be direct victims of fraud (39%) either knowingly or by suspicion, and Singapore was the top country to report knowing a victim (51%).

While 46% of the consumers who were or suspected they were a victim of online fraud or identity theft said the ordeal was a minor inconvenience, 32% said it caused significant problems and several hours of administrative work to resolve, and 14% went as far as calling it a traumatic experience.

Regardless of whether they’ve been a victim of fraud or identity theft, most consumers worry daily about falling victim to data breaches (79%) and account takeover attacks (77%).

Socure | Unmasking Document and Biometric Identity Fraud: Exposing the Deceptions Report | May 2024

Document image-of-image was the most prevalent identity (ID) document fraud technique in 2023, occurring in 63% of all IDs that were rejected.

Fraud surrounding IDs has become pervasive, accounting for 70% of all fraudulent verifications evaluated by Socure’s document verification solution. The other 30% of fraudulent captures is biometric-related fraud, including selfie spoofing and impersonations (15%) as well as a mismatch between the headshot on the ID and the selfie (15%).

Enea | Mobile network security: Bridging the gap between enterprise needs and CSP capabilities | February 2024

76% of enterprises lack sufficient voice and messaging fraud protection as AI-powered vishing and smishing skyrocket following the launch of ChatGPT.

61% of enterprise respondents said their mobile messaging fraud costs were significant, yet more than three-quarters don’t invest in SMS spam or voice scam/fraud protection.

Trustpair | Fraud in the Cyber Era: 2024 Fraud Trends and Insights | February 2024

96% of US companies were targeted with at least one fraud attempt in the past year.

36% of companies said the average financial loss of successful fraud attacks they experienced was more than $1 million. 25% said the loss was more than $5 million.

Only 5% of companies say they can’t keep up with the growing sophistication of fraudsters and fraud attacks.

Regula | Identity Verification in a Globalized World | January 2024