The most common authentication method is also the least secure

Despite the rise in cyber threats, many people do not have a holistic view of security, according to Yubico.

The results of the survey uncovered concerning patterns and behaviors when it comes to personal and workplace cybersecurity, including the extensive underutilization of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and a generally reactive approach to addressing cyber threats.

While organizations often try their best to implement stringent security protocols at work, employees are falling behind in maintaining their own cybersecurity practices at home. This gap leaves not only individuals’ personal data at risk but also exposes employers to potential vulnerabilities.

Despite being the least secure form of authentication, the most common method of authentication is username and password. 58% use username and password to login to personal accounts, and 54% use username and password to login to work accounts.

AI advances fuel sophisticated online scams

With the rapid advancements of AI, respondents said that online scams and phishing attacks have become more sophisticated (72%) and successful (66%).

39% think username and password are the most secure and 37% think mobile SMS based authentication is the most secure, both of which are highly susceptible to phishing attacks.

40% don’t think or aren’t sure if the online apps and services they are using are doing enough from a security standpoint to protect their data, accounts and personal information. Even with this uncertainty, 22% have never done a personal cybersecurity audit (e.g., removing personal data from the internet, installing or updating cybersecurity software on their devices, changing compromised passwords, etc.) to better protect themselves online.

Respondents report the most commonly compromised passwords are on the apps and services that hold their most confidential, financial and personal information. These include:

Social media account – 44%

Payment app – 24%

Online retailer account – 21%

Messaging app – 17%

Banking app – 13%

For employees, even with security breaches increasing every year, 40% of respondents have never received cybersecurity training from the organization they work for and only a small fraction (27%) believe the security options that their organization has in place are very secure.

Many employees lack guidance on securing work accounts

When looking at the security aspect of onboarding employees, 34% said they did not receive instructions to secure their work accounts with more than just a username and password when they first started at the company they work for.

Despite the fact that every employee in an organization is a potential target, 41% said security measures and requirements differ based on role and title at their company, leaving room for bad actors to infiltrate within several levels of an organization.

“The findings highlight the need for a holistic cybersecurity strategy that encompasses both home and work environments,” said Derek Hanson, VP standards and alliances at Yubico. “This includes adopting stronger authentication methods to become phishing-resistant, fostering a culture of security awareness through consistent employee training, and more. Ultimately, building a unified front against cyber threats requires a concerted effort to bridge the gap between perceived and actual security. By integrating advanced security measures into all aspects of our digital lives, we can better protect ourselves, our data, and our organizations.”

Cybersecurity breaches and phishing schemes aren’t solely a worry for IT departments or tech-savvy individuals; they also pose serious risks to the general public, especially in the era of AI. As cyber attacks and online scams become increasingly sophisticated, it is more important than ever for everyone to stay vigilant in both their personal and professional lives.

“When individuals fail to secure their personal accounts, they also put their workplaces at risk. This is why it’s crucial for enterprises to adopt a holistic approach to cybersecurity that considers the security of both work and personal environments,” Hanson continued.