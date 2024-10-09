Cultivating a security-first mindset: Key leadership actions

In this Help Net Security interview, Emily Wienhold, Cyber Education Specialist at Optiv, discusses how business leaders can promote a security-first culture within their organizations.

Wienhold also discusses strategies for maintaining ongoing cybersecurity awareness and making security protocols accessible to non-technical staff.

What specific actions can business leaders take to consistently set the tone for cybersecurity throughout the organization?

Setting the tone for cybersecurity within an organization is vital, and business leaders play a pivotal role in creating a security-minded culture at their organization. First and foremost, integrating cybersecurity into daily operations is non-negotiable. Business leaders must lead by example by practicing strong cybersecurity habits themselves — such as utilizing the organization’s user-facing security tools with confidence, having robust and unique passwords, demonstrating genuine visible buy-in with security awareness initiatives, integrating cybersecurity in team processes, and strictly adhering to security protocols. The actions of a business leader set the standard for the entire organization.

Incorporating cyber awareness into regular team activities can also make a significant impact. For instance, having a cyber awareness segment during team meetings or designating a team cyber awareness champion can keep security topics fresh in everyone’s minds. During these times, discussing recent threats or sharing practical security tips relevant to the organization’s industry can promote a culture of vigilance and continuous learning.

Additionally, recognizing and reinforcing secure behaviors is key. Regularly acknowledging and celebrating cyber-secure behaviors on the team not only uplifts those who are diligent but also inspires others to get involved. This could entail recognizing individuals who follow best practices, identify potential security threats, or contribute to improving security.

Remember, allowing teams to participate in ongoing training programs and regularly review cybersecurity policies equips employees with the necessary tools to act securely. Furthermore, fostering open communication encourages team members to report potential security issues without fear of reprimand, enhancing the organization’s overall security posture.

Many organizations underestimate the role of human error in cybersecurity breaches. What are some practical strategies to help employees understand the impact of their actions on the company’s security posture?

Human error is the leading cause of cybersecurity breaches and is often underestimated by an organization until a breach occurs. A strong communication strategy is essential to help employees understand the impact of their actions on the company’s security posture.

1. Clear and easy-to-follow messaging is critical. Cybersecurity concepts can be complex, so employees need straightforward, digestible information that they can act on. Short, actionable guidance makes it easier for employees to follow security best practices without feeling overwhelmed.

2. Relatable training content connects employees to both positive security behaviors and the consequences of negligent actions. Use content that resonates with your audience and aligns with your organization’s values, industry, and brand. Sharing real-world examples of breaches at companies they are familiar with or scenarios that reflect their daily roles makes cyber risks more tangible.

3. Phishing simulations and social engineering exercises provide end users with realistic scenarios. These tests not only assess their ability to recognize threats, but also offer immediate feedback, turning mistakes into learning opportunities. This helps employees to see how their actions can directly impact the company’s security.

4. When leaders model and place importance on good cybersecurity practices — like discussing security risks in meetings, celebrating an employee for a positive security action, or being the first to complete security awareness training — it sends the message that cybersecurity is not just a technology issue, it’s a shared responsibility and employees are more likely to take it seriously.

What are the key elements needed to ensure that cybersecurity awareness becomes an ongoing focus rather than a one-time event?

To start, the organization must have an appetite for a security awareness program and a culture of continuous learning. This is achieved through open lines of communication with executives that examine organizational human risk. A maturing cybersecurity awareness program must include senior leadership support, with executives actively demonstrating the importance of cybersecurity through their actions and communications. Their participation lends credibility and relevance across the organization.

Next, frequent and engaging training sessions should be provided utilizing a mix of formats: interactive modules, phishing simulations, real-world case studies, in-person and virtual events, and newsletters to name a few. Developing materials that are tailored to the audience, including non-technical roles, ensures that the messaging resonates. Consider asking for contributions to training and awareness materials from cross-functional teams to provide a broader perspective on cybersecurity risks and mitigation strategies.

Personalizing your approach by engaging departments outside of IT can open new avenues to expand your program and accelerate employee buy-in. For instance, HR can integrate security training into onboarding, while marketing can help with designing a cybersecurity brand, and communications can distribute your content in a way that generates more employee involvement.

It goes without saying, the availability of dedicated security awareness personnel and budget significantly enhances the effectiveness of ongoing cybersecurity initiatives. Having staff whose primary focus is to manage the security awareness program ensures that efforts receive the attention and expertise they require. Consider the benefits of engaging with professional services; cybersecurity consultants can augment internal capabilities, bring fresh perspective, provide access to technologies and content, and help develop strategies aligned with industry best practices.

Employees often bypass security measures that seem too complex. How can organizations design security protocols that are easy for non-technical staff to follow without compromising safety?

Security measures should be designed with the user in mind, particularly non-technical staff who may find complex procedures overwhelming. The workday is busy and moves quickly; for this reason, people will usually lean toward the path of least resistance. By streamlining processes, removing unnecessary friction, and considering the end-user experience during design and testing, employees will be more willing to adopt new security protocols.

If the tools and resources they need are easy to access and use, employees will not feel they need to look for workarounds to complete their work duties quickly. Simply, a protocol that is not designed to be easy to follow, or doesn’t have the necessary tools to enable it, should be viewed as a potential compromise to security.

Another critical factor is education. When employees understand why certain measures are in place, they are more likely to comply. Training should not just explain the “how” but also the “why.” It’s important to keep training resources easily accessible and nearby the tool or process they apply to; this enables the employee to quickly find a solution if they get stuck or have a question.

Cybersecurity shouldn’t be an obstacle, but an enabler that’s seamlessly integrated into the work environment.

What role does employee feedback play in improving cybersecurity practices? How can organizations collect and act on this feedback to refine their security protocols?

Employee feedback provides practical insights into how security policies are understood and applied across the organization. Employees often encounter challenges or inefficiencies that security teams may not be aware of, such as confusing protocols or tools that disrupt workflows. Their feedback highlights these issues and helps tailor cybersecurity programs to be more effective and user-friendly.

Organizations can and should collect feedback through several methods. Regular surveys, for instance, allow employees to anonymously share their experiences, offering a clear picture of how well they grasp policies. Another approach is holding focus groups, where employees from various departments discuss the challenges they face with cybersecurity measures or security solutions that have improved their processes. Additionally, providing a continuous feedback channel, such as an email address, portal, or ticketing process, gives employees a way to report concerns, suggestions, or positive comments.

The key to successful feedback collection lies in how it is used. Prioritizing feedback based on its impact on security and the end-user allows organizations to address the most critical concerns first. Transparency is also important; when employees see that their input leads to tangible improvements, they are more likely to stay engaged and contribute further. Communicating what changes have been made based on feedback also strengthens the organizations security culture.

By actively seeking and acting on employee feedback, organizations can refine their cybersecurity practices, foster a stronger security culture, and ensure that security protocols are both effective and practical for the entire workforce.