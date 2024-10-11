New infosec products of the week: October 11, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Action1, BreachLock, Commvault, Dashlane, Data Theorem, Edgio, Frontegg, and Qualys.

Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management unifies asset inventory and risk factors

Qualys launched the Risk Operations Center (ROC) with Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM). The solution enables CISOs and business leaders to manage cybersecurity risks in real time, transforming fragmented, siloed data into actionable insights that align cyber risk operations with business priorities. The application consolidates both Qualys and non-Qualys security risk data, including from technology alliances like Forescout, Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI, Microsoft, Oracle, and Wiz across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

Action1 offers extended endpoint management capabilities for macOS devices

As part of its platform enhancements, Action1 has introduced a new agent for macOS, enabling organizations with diverse IT environments to ensure unified, cross-platform patching automation and integrated software vulnerability management.

Edgio Premier Bot Manager detects, classifies and mitigates bot traffic

Premier Bot Manager introduces enhanced detection capabilities, AI-powered threat intelligence, and granular categorization of known and unknown bot attacks, providing organizations with comprehensive visibility and defense against bots including credential abusers, scrapers, and DDoS attackers.

Data Theorem Code Secure helps security and DevOps teams secure their software

Data Theorem Code Secure offers application security teams dynamically verified insights into vulnerabilities, open-source dependencies, and the overall software composition, encompassing both first and third-party components. By automating the analysis of security issues across the entire codebase, Code Secure minimizes the manual effort involved in sifting through vast amounts of data.

Dashlane Credential Risk Detection prevents credential-based breaches

Dashlane launched Credential Risk Detection, a solution that continuously monitors and detects at-risk credential activity in real-time across the workforce, whether employees use a password manager or not. Dashlane’s detailed reports highlight employees using at-risk passwords, enabling enterprises to identify vulnerable groups and take proactive measures.

Commvault Cloud Rewind helps businesses bounce back from cyber incidents

Cloud Rewind is designed to restore an organization’s entire cloud application and data environment – including all the necessary cloud infrastructure configurations – in a highly automated way. By combining data recovery – the sole focus of traditional data protection tools – with cloud-native application and infrastructure rebuild automation, Cloud Rewind helps customers get back to business within minutes after a cloud services outage or ransomware attack.

Frontegg Flows simplifies customer identity processes

With Flows, users input natural language to tell the AI what to generate in the identity sequence. The AI generates the corresponding configuration and populates a visual representation of the steps. The visualization makes it easy to understand what was built, modify it if needed, and publish.

BreachLock Attack Surface Analytics strengthens enterprise CTEM capabilities

BreachLock’s Attack Surface Analytics feature significantly reduces the time it takes for security teams to identify and mitigate inherent risks by enabling enterprise security teams to discover their expanding attack surfaces in real-time and run complex queries within minutes to discover gaps and create remediation plans.