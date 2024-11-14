Google launches on-device AI to alert Android users of scam calls in real-time

Google has announced new security features for Android that provide real-time protection against scams and harmful apps. These features, powered by advanced on-device AI, enhance user safety without compromising privacy.

These new security features are available first on Pixel and are coming soon to more Android devices.

Scam Detection

One of the key features is Scam Detection, which leverages on-device AI to identify potential scam calls in real-time. This feature analyzes conversation patterns to detect common scam tactics, such as urgent requests for fund transfers due to alleged account breaches.

Scam Detection alert (Source: Google)

When a potential scam is detected, users receive an audio and haptic alert and a visual warning. This real-time notification allows users to take immediate action and avoid falling victim to the scam.

Google emphasizes the privacy-centric design of Scam Detection. The feature is off by default, giving users complete control over its activation. Additionally, all AI processing occurs on the device, ensuring that no conversation audio or transcriptions are stored on the device, sent to Google servers, or accessible after the call.

Scam Detection is initially available to English-speaking Phone by Google public beta users in the US with Pixel 6 or newer devices. The feature is powered by Gemini Nano, Google’s advanced on-device AI model, on Pixel 9 series devices. Pixel 6+ users will also benefit from this AI-powered protection, thanks to other on-device machine learning models.

Live threat detection

Google Play Protect, Android’s built-in security system, is also receiving an upgrade with live threat detection. This enhanced feature analyzes app behavior in real time to identify and alert users about harmful apps.

Live threat detection focuses on identifying stalkerware, which is code designed to collect personal data for monitoring purposes without user consent. Google plans to expand the detection capabilities to other types of harmful apps in the future.

Similar to Scam Detection, live threat detection prioritizes user privacy. The analysis and detection occur entirely on the device through Private Compute Core, ensuring that user data remains protected.

This enhanced security feature is currently available on Pixel 6+ devices and will be rolled out to other Android devices in the coming months.