Open-source and free Android password managers that prioritize your privacy

We’re often told to use strong, unique passwords, especially for important accounts like email, banking, and social media. However, managing different passwords for numerous accounts can be challenging. Password managers simplify this by securely storing all your passwords so you don’t have to remember them.

In this article, you’ll find a list of free, open-source password managers for Android devices worth checking out.

KeyGo

KeyGo is a secure, open-source password manager for Android that encrypts and stores your passwords and credit card information directly on your device.

To ensure the security of your sensitive information, this password manager uses strong encryption protocols. Since the database is stored directly on your device, your data remains in your control and safe from potential online threats and unauthorized access.

Features:

Password generator: Generates strong, random passwords based on custom criteria.

Password strength estimator: Evaluates the password's security level against potential attacks.

AES encryption: Ensures secure encryption and decryption of data.

Material 3 design: Offers a modern interface.

Autofill: Automatically fills in saved passwords for easy data entry.

Local storage: Keeps sensitive data securely stored on the device, maintaining user privacy and control.

Passman

Passman enables you to securely store your passwords and credentials on your own Nextcloud or ownCloud instance, offering an independent, open-source solution.

Features:

Multiple vaults: Organize your credentials into separate vaults for better management.

Secure vault keys: Vault keys are never transmitted to the server, ensuring maximum security.

256-bit AES encryption: Credentials are protected with strong encryption.

Custom credential fields: Define your own fields for storing tailored information.

Built-in OTP generator: Generate One-Time Passwords directly within the app.

Password analyzer: Assess the strength of your passwords for improved security.

Secure password sharing: Share passwords internally or via secure links.

Data import: Seamlessly import credentials from other password managers.

Passman generates strong passwords using the SJCL (Stanford JavaScript Crypto Library) randomization. The strength of generated passwords is measured with zxcvbn, providing comprehensive analysis. All passwords are encrypted client-side using 256-bit AES via SJCL. You provide a vault key, which encrypts your credentials locally before they are sent to the server.

Passman supports secure password sharing. This feature allows users to share passwords internally or via links. (Note: Administrators have the option to disable this functionality.)

NewPass

NewPass is a secure password management app designed to locally generate and store strong passwords on your device.

Key features:

Password generation: NewPass includes a password generator, allowing you to create complex, secure passwords. Customize length and character set options, including uppercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Local storage: All passwords are stored locally on your device, giving you control and privacy over your data. Since NewPass doesn't use external servers, it minimizes the risk of unauthorized access. Note: uninstalling the app will delete your passwords.

AES encryption: NewPass protects all stored passwords with AES in Galois/Counter Mode (GCM) for integrity and confidentiality, securing your data before saving it locally.

SQLite Cipher: For enhanced database security, NewPass uses SQLite Cipher, which encrypts the database. Users choose an encryption key on the app's first launch, which is stored securely in EncryptedSharedPreferences and required each time the app opens.

User-friendly interface: NewPass offers an easy-to-navigate interface. Generate, view, and manage passwords, with options to copy them to the clipboard or securely share them with other apps.

Passbolt

Passbolt is an open-source password manager designed for teams, offering a unified platform to securely manage credentials while emphasizing security, collaboration, and privacy.

Passbolt provides auditing tools and granularity in access control and encrypted data management. Passbolt’s security model is centered on user-owned secret keys and end-to-end encryption, with regular evaluations by penetration testers. Even the paid versions are fully open source, allowing anyone to review the code and maintain trust through transparency.

If your data truly belongs to you, you should have control over where it’s stored. That’s why Passbolt server can be self-hosted within your own infrastructure – whether it’s on a Raspberry Pi in your office or a high-availability setup with your preferred provider, you’re fully in charge.

Once you download and install Passbolt server, it’s entirely yours: