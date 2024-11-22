New infosec products of the week: November 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Aon, Arkose Labs, HiddenLayer, Hornetsecurity, Radware, and Tanium.

Arkose Device ID detects suspicious activity patterns

By adding Arkose Device ID to the Arkose Labs’ platform, enterprises can assign unique device identifiers to all incoming traffic, gaining visibility into user behaviors tied to those devices from the first interaction—without requiring additional vendors or datasets.

Aon Cyber Risk Analyzer empowers organizations to evaluate cyber risk

Aon launched Cyber Risk Analyzer, a digital application that allows risk managers to make data-driven, technology-enabled decisions to mitigate cyber risk. The analyzer incorporates Aon’s customized proprietary simulation modeling approach based on internal claims insights, independent research by Aon’s Cyber Risk Consulting team and findings from bespoke cyber modeling engagements.

Radware AI SOC Xpert automates instant threat responses

Radware AI SOC Xpert ingests large data sets of security events and performs deep analysis to automatically generate root cause analysis and reduce MTTR by up to 95%. For quick answers to questions and recommendations about security incidents, it offers immediate access and full visibility to forensic data via an AI-prompt assistant.

Hornetsecurity DMARC Manager protects against fraud and phishing attacks

Hornetsecurity launched DMARC Manager, an advanced tool addresses the complex challenges organisations face in managing DMARC, DKIM, and SPF configurations, especially for those operating across multiple domains. After onboarding and adding the different DNS entries for DMARC, SPF, DKIM, all further DNS entries can be added directly in the product without having to do it every time in the DNS records.

Tanium Cloud Workloads provides visibility and protection for containerized environments

As part of the Tanium platform, Tanium Cloud Workloads reduces the risks associated with container deployments by identifying vulnerabilities and configuration issues in container images before they reach deployment.

HiddenLayer Automated Red Teaming prevents malicious manipulation of AI models

HiddenLayer’s Automated Red Teaming solution offers security teams a way to test AI systems for vulnerabilities through simulated, expert-level attacks. It handles routine but essential checks to provide a consistent layer of defense. Developed with HiddenLayer’s AI security expertise, it enables comprehensive testing with minimal overhead, allowing seamless integration into the pre-launch testing process.