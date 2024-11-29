Modernizing incident response in the AI era
In this Help Net Security video, Gourav Nagar, Director of Information Security at Bill, discusses modernizing incident response in the era of AI and the cloud:
- Why this issue is important for organizations looking to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats.
- How to adapt traditional incident response processes for cloud-native and AI-driven environments.
- How to leverage automation and orchestration in incident response while maintaining human oversight.
- Strategies for cultivating a security-first culture and improving employee engagement in tech organizations.
- Effective cross-functional collaboration between security, legal, and communications teams during cyber crises.
- Defining meaningful metrics for SOC performance and maturity in today’s evolving threat landscape.