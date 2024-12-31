Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: December 2024
This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.
SafeLine: Open-source web application firewall (WAF)
SafeLine is an open-source and self-hosted Web Application Firewall (WAF) that protects websites from cyber attacks.
Trapster Community: Open-source, low-interaction honeypot
Trapster Community is an open-source, lightweight, low-interaction honeypot designed for deployment within internal networks. It enhances network security by creating a deceptive layer that monitors and detects suspicious activities.
FuzzyAI: Open-source tool for automated LLM fuzzing
FuzzyAI is an open-source framework that helps organizations identify and address AI model vulnerabilities in cloud-hosted and in-house AI models, like guardrail bypassing and harmful output generation.
Evilginx: Open-source man-in-the-middle attack framework
Evilginx is an open-source man-in-the-middle attack framework designed to phish login credentials and session cookies, enabling attackers to bypass 2FA safeguards.
