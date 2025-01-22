Cybersecurity books on ransomware you shouldn’t miss

This list of ransomware-focused cybersecurity books is tailored for professionals seeking practical insights and deeper knowledge. Covering technical strategies, real-world cases, and the evolving tactics of attackers, these books offer valuable perspectives to help strengthen defenses and refine incident response plans.

Authors: Karen Sprenger, Sherri Davidoff, and Matt Durrin

This guide offers value to everyone involved in prevention, response, planning, or policy: CIOs, CISOs, incident responders, investigators, negotiators, executives, legislators, regulators, law enforcement professionals, and others.

Author: Josephine Wolff

In this book, Josephine Wolff offers comprehensive history of cyberinsurance, from the early “Internet Security Liability” policies in the late 1990s to the expansive coverage offered today. Drawing on legal records, government reports, cyberinsurance policies, and interviews with regulators and insurers, author finds that cyberinsurance has not improved cybersecurity or reduced cyber risks.

Author: Jon DiMaggio

This book is a detailed guide to understanding the major players in these cyber wars, the techniques they use, and the process of analyzing their advanced attacks.

Author: Roger A. Grimes

In this book, computer security veteran and expert penetration tester Roger A. Grimes delivers an actionable blueprint for organizations seeking a robust defense against one of the most insidious and destructive IT threats currently in the wild.

Authors: Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden

A real-life technological thriller about a band of eccentric misfits taking on the biggest cybersecurity threats of our time.