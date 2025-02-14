New infosec products of the week: February 14, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Armor, EchoMark, Netwrix, Palo Alto Networks, and Socure.

Palo Alto Networks Cortex Cloud applies AI-driven insights to reduce risk and prevent threats

Palo Alto Networks introduced Cortex Cloud, the next version of Prisma Cloud, that brings together new releases of its cloud detection and response (CDR) and cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities on the unified Cortex platform. Cortex Cloud is designed to ingest and analyze data from third-party tools to provide centralized visibility, AI-driven insights and end-to-end remediation across the entire cloud security ecosystem.

Socure RiskOS boosts identity verification and fraud prevention

RiskOS transforms risk decisioning delivering by processing tens of thousands of real-time computations per second and launching with over 50 pre-integrated third-party data solutions. Streamlining risk, fraud, and compliance operations through its no-code interface, making rule changes, adding new third party solutions to a workflow or changing decisioning logic can be done in just minutes vs weeks or months.

Netwrix simplifies managing vendor and third-party access

Netwrix released the new component of Netwrix Privilege Secure, which simplifies secure remote access for distributed workforces and third-party vendors. The new add-on reduces the attack surface by eliminating traditional VPN dependencies through granular, identity-based access control.

Armor Nexus reduces an organization’s attack surface

Nexus provides a window into the heart of the Armor Security Operations Center (SOC), allowing organizations to view every action taken to neutralize threats in real-time. The portal showcases SOC activities, including detailed threat hunt findings and tailored recommendations, giving customers full visibility into how Armor Defense is protecting their critical assets.

EchoMark’s API detects, investigates, and identifies the source of data leaks

With EchoMark’s API, application vendors and organizations can programmatically apply invisible, forensic watermarks to information shared both internally and externally. Additionally, it enables customers to detect, investigate, and pinpoint the source of data leaks at scale.