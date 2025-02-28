Infosec products of the month: February 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: 1Password, Armor, BigID, Dynatrace, Fortinet, Legit Security, Netwrix, Nymi, Palo Alto Networks, Pangea, Privacera, Qualys, SafeBreach, Satori, Seal Security, Socure, and Veeam Software.

Qualys TotalAppSec enables organizations to address risks across web applications and APIs

Qualys TotalAppSec unifies API security, web application scanning, and web malware detection across on-premises to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing companies with a comprehensive view of their application security risk and posture.

SafeBreach exposure validation platform identifies security gaps

SafeBreach launched SafeBreach exposure validation platform, which combines the power of its time-tested breach and attack simulation (BAS) product—now called Validate—and its new attack path validation product, Propagate. Together, they provide enterprise security teams with deeper insight into threat exposure and a more comprehensive view of cyber risk.

Satori provides visibility into data store risk levels

Satori announced its new capabilities, enabling security teams to be in control of all customer data across the development lifecycle. These capabilities automate the daunting tasks of discovering data, risk assessment, providing granular access control, and mitigating security risks quickly across cloud platforms like AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, and MongoDB.

Dynatrace strengthens cloud security posture management

Dynatrace CSPM extends its existing Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) solution and enables organizations to manage their entire cloud security posture through a single, unified platform. The solution aggregates and contextualizes security and observability information, can integrate with or replace existing hyperscaler-specific solutions, and provides insights into the security posture of both applications and the infrastructure they run on.

Nymi Band 4 delivers passwordless MFA to deskless workers in OT environments

The latest development from Nymi offers industries with complex operations a hands-free solution for passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) that delivers security, compliance, and convenience for deskless workers, including manufacturing line operators, laboratory scientists, field technicians, and other critical workers in process-intensive environments.

Palo Alto Networks Cortex Cloud applies AI-driven insights to reduce risk and prevent threats

Palo Alto Networks introduced Cortex Cloud, the next version of Prisma Cloud, that brings together new releases of its cloud detection and response (CDR) and cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities on the unified Cortex platform. Cortex Cloud is designed to ingest and analyze data from third-party tools to provide centralized visibility, AI-driven insights and end-to-end remediation across the entire cloud security ecosystem.

Socure RiskOS boosts identity verification and fraud prevention

RiskOS transforms risk decisioning delivering by processing tens of thousands of real-time computations per second and launching with over 50 pre-integrated third-party data solutions. Streamlining risk, fraud, and compliance operations through its no-code interface, making rule changes, adding new third party solutions to a workflow or changing decisioning logic can be done in just minutes vs weeks or months.

Netwrix simplifies managing vendor and third-party access

Netwrix released the new component of Netwrix Privilege Secure, which simplifies secure remote access for distributed workforces and third-party vendors. The new add-on reduces the attack surface by eliminating traditional VPN dependencies through granular, identity-based access control.

Armor Nexus reduces an organization’s attack surface

Nexus provides a window into the heart of the Armor Security Operations Center (SOC), allowing organizations to view every action taken to neutralize threats in real-time. The portal showcases SOC activities, including detailed threat hunt findings and tailored recommendations, giving customers full visibility into how Armor Defense is protecting their critical assets.

Fortinet enhances FortiAnalyzer to deliver accelerated threat hunting and incident response

FortiAnalyzer offers a streamlined entry point to scale an organization’s security operations center (SOC), providing broad coverage for both on-premises and cloud environments from a single platform. With ready-to-deploy capabilities that deliver complete control with centralized visibility, advanced threat detection, and automated incident response, organizations increase their agility and ability to expand SecOps coverage and use cases without adding complexity.

1Password helps MSPs boost security and streamline their operations

1Password introduced 1Password Enterprise Password Manager – MSP Edition, a dedicated solution that transforms how MSPs safeguard client data and helps them confront complex threat environments. With features tailored to MSPs’ unique needs, this comprehensive solution strengthens client security posture and boosts productivity, all while enabling MSPs to scale their operations efficiently and maximize profitability.

Privacera enables enterprises to identify, assess, and remediate AI-related risks

Privacera announced significant updates to its AI Governance (PAIG) platform, reinforcing its commitment to AI risk management and compliance. These additions align PAIG to the existing National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework, offering a comprehensive, structured approach designed to improve trustworthiness in AI technologies while promoting innovation and mitigating risks.

Veeam brings recovery orchestrator to Microsoft Hyper-V customers

Veeam Software announced it’s bringing recovery orchestrator to Microsoft Hyper-V customers as part of the Veeam Data Platform. Veeam Recovery Orchestrator simplifies and automates the disaster recovery planning, testing, and execution process. It allows organizations to create, manage, and test disaster recovery plans in a streamlined manner, ensuring effective recovery of their data when an outage or disaster strikes.

Pangea introduces AI guardrails to secure AI applications

Pangea announced AI Guard and Prompt Guard to secure AI, defending against threats like prompt injection and sensitive information disclosure. Pangea AI Guard prevents sensitive data leakage and blocks malicious and unwanted content like profanity, self harm, and violence. Pangea Prompt Guard analyzes user and system prompts to block jailbreak attempts and organizational limit violations.

Seal OS fixes vulnerabilities in Linux operating systems

Seal OS delivers long-term support for a wide range of Linux distributions, encompassing Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Oracle Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, Alpine and more. This support extends to various deployment models, including containers, virtual machines, and bare metal installations.

BigID Next provides organizations with visibility and control over their data

BigID announced BigID Next, a cloud-native, AI-powered Data Security Platform (DSP) designed to help enterprises discover, manage, and protect their data at scale. BigID Next delivers proactive security controls that help CISOs and CIOs future-proof their organizations and drive growth.

Legit context turns raw data into actionable insights

Legit context provides organizations with the full picture by building an application catalog with context, such as use of sensitive data (e.g., PII, PHI), APIs, Internet exposure, GenAI use, compliance implications, and the overall role of the application for the business.

Trustmi Behavioral AI combats social engineering attacks

Trustmi’s new capabilities empower enterprise customers by integrating a behavioral AI engine with three data layers—vendor, employee/user, and payment fingerprint—to produce a comprehensive, contextual risk score tailored to roles with access to funds, such as finance teams and executives. Instant risk scoring prioritizes high-risk cases for immediate review.