New infosec products of the week: March 21, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 1Kosmos, Cloudflare, Cytex, Keysight Technologies, and TXOne Networks.

Keysight AI Insight Brokers accelerates threat detection and response

Keysight Technologies announces the expansion of its Keysight Vision Network Packet Brokers (NPBs), with the introduction of AI Insight Brokers. By applying AI earlier in the performance and security monitoring process, the new solution offers customers enhanced protection, and the ability to troubleshoot any performance issues earlier to avoiding cyber threats and enhance detection.

1Kosmos 1Key secures shared login environments and OT systems

Using 1Kosmos 1Key, each user logs in via a FIDO-compliant biometric key, which securely authenticates their identity. Once authenticated, the system presents the shared accounts the user is authorized to access, all managed by a seamless integration with Privileged Access Systems (PAM) such as CyberArk’s credential vault. Each login is monitored, creating a secure, auditable record of every session, ensuring compliance and eliminating the need for shared passwords.

Cloudforce One threat events platform provides a real-time view of threat activity

Cloudflare launched the Cloudforce One threat events platform to provide real-time intelligence on cyberattacks occurring across the Internet. Threat events provide users with actionable IoCs and event summaries, including the associated threat actor group, with profiles that break down methods and map tactics.

TXOne Networks Stellar 3.2 helps organizations make informed security choices

TXOne Networks announced Version 3.2 of its Stellar solution, further enhancing its capabilities from endpoint protection to more comprehensive detection and response in OT environments. Stellar simplifies the journey into threat hunting and detection while overcoming the limitations of traditional IT endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, which can disrupt OT operations and productivity.

Cytex AICenturion protects against data exfiltration

AICenturion goes beyond external threats by protecting organizations from risks posed by internal agentic AI tools. Through its policy enforcement and contextual awareness, AICenturion restricts access to sensitive data based on user roles preventing unauthorized internal users, from rank-and-file employees to executives, from inadvertently exposing confidential information via AI interactions.