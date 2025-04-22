What school IT admins are up against, and how to help them win

School IT admins are doing tough, important work under difficult conditions. From keeping Wi-Fi stable during exams to locking down systems from phishing emails, their job is part technician, part strategist, part firefighter. But they’re stretched thin. The tools are outdated, the support is missing, and the pressure never stops.

Here’s a look at what they’re dealing with and how we can help.

What’s holding back school IT

Most school tech teams don’t get what they need. Rather than planning upgrades or staying ahead of problems, they’re patching old systems and making do. Some still rely on outdated operating systems because there’s no money to upgrade. This creates risk, slows down learning, and adds stress.

In many schools, devices are kept long past their intended life cycles. It’s not uncommon to see 8–10-year-old computers still being used daily. These machines struggle with modern software, take minutes to boot up, and are more prone to failure. Even worse, some may no longer receive security updates, putting entire networks at risk. While admins try to stretch hardware lifespans with upgrades, these are temporary fixes for a long-term problem: limited funding for sustainable hardware replacements.

A single IT admin might be responsible for hundreds of devices, dozens of users, and the entire network. Without extra hands or automation, things inevitably fall through the cracks. Some schools don’t even have a full-time IT person.

According to a Center for Internet Security report, 82% of K–12 organizations reported cyber incidents, with over 9,300 confirmed breaches. Threat actors are exploiting human behavior 45% more frequently than technical vulnerabilities, highlighting a gap in cybersecurity awareness.

Schools house sensitive data, including student and staff records and biometric data, yet many still see cybersecurity as solely the IT department’s responsibility. Teachers and staff often lack tech skills, and IT ends up filling that gap, spending time answering repeat questions or fixing avoidable issues.

As seen in the PowerSchool breach, even trusted platforms can become targets. That attack exposed sensitive student and teacher data: names, addresses, social security numbers, and even medical info.

When official tools are slow, limited, or hard to use, teachers and staff often turn to unapproved apps or services, or so-called shadow IT. For IT admins, this adds complexity. They’re expected to support tools they didn’t choose, troubleshoot platforms they don’t control, and secure data they may not even know exists. Worse, when something goes wrong, like a breach or data loss, it’s still the IT department that’s held responsible.

How IT admins can fight back

Open-source tools offer a cost-effective alternative to expensive proprietary software. IT admins can avoid vendor lock-in and stretch limited budgets without sacrificing functionality.

Automation saves valuable time for small IT teams. By automating routine tasks, like software updates and device configurations, admins can focus on strategic improvements. Documenting processes helps maintain consistency, speeds up training, and reduces errors, especially when staff turnover is high.

Training teachers to recognize phishing attempts, create strong passwords, and troubleshoot basic tech issues can drastically reduce the number of support tickets. A small upfront investment in training, whether through short workshops or simple guides, raises the baseline tech knowledge across the staff and empowers teachers to solve everyday problems independently.

To protect their networks, schools can implement basic cybersecurity strategies. Enforce strong passwords, require multi-factor authentication (MFA) where possible, segregate the network to separate staff and student data, and monitor access logs to ensure only authorized personnel are making critical system changes.

A call to industry: Step up for schools

Many schools need help and tech companies are in a position to make a real difference. If you’re in hardware, software, or services, consider donating functional equipment, offering discounted or free licenses, or providing pro bono IT consulting and security assessments. Support student tech clubs or competitions. These contributions can make a huge difference for schools with limited resources, helping them bridge the technology gap and better serve their students.

More IT education!

We can’t just fix the tech, we need to grow the people using it. Every student, teacher, and staff member should understand the digital world around them. Digital literacy should be integrated into the core curriculum, and high schools and vocational programs can offer IT certifications to help students start careers in tech or cybersecurity.

Teachers also need training in basic digital operations, not just how to use specific tools, but how the technology works behind the scenes. When educators understand the “why” behind the tools they use, they become more confident and capable.

It’s essential that tech is treated as a priority, not an afterthought. Let’s encourage more diversity in tech, inspiring girls and underrepresented groups to pursue careers in IT and cybersecurity. A more inclusive tech industry helps solve the talent shortage and builds a more resilient future.

When more people understand the tech they use, it eases the pressure on school IT teams and creates a stronger talent pipeline for tomorrow’s workforce.