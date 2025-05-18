Week in review: Microsoft patches 5 actively exploited 0-days, recently fixed Chrome vulnerability exploited

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Patch Tuesday: Microsoft fixes 5 actively exploited zero-days

On May 2025 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has released security fixes for 70+ vulnerabilities, among them five actively exploited zero-days and two publicly disclosed (but not exploited) vulnerabilities.

How to give better cybersecurity presentations (without sounding like a robot)

Most people think great presenters are born with natural talent. Luka Krejci, a presentation expert, disagrees.

Southwest Airlines CISO on tackling cyber risks in the aviation industry

In this Help Net Security interview, Carrie Mills, VP and CISO, Southwest Airlines talks about the cybersecurity challenges facing the aviation industry.

European Vulnerability Database goes live, but who benefits?

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) has unveiled the European Vulnerability Database (EUVD), an initiative under the NIS2 Directive aimed at enhancing digital security across the EU.

Coinbase suffers data breach, gets extorted (but won’t pay)

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase has suffered a breach, which resulted in attackers acquiring customers’ data that can help them mount social engineering attacks, the company confirmed today by filing a report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Deepfake attacks could cost you more than money

In this Help Net Security interview, Camellia Chan, CEO at X-PHY, discusses the dangers of deepfakes in real-world incidents, including their use in financial fraud and political disinformation.

Samsung patches MagicINFO 9 Server vulnerability exploited by attackers

Companies running Samsung MagicINFO, a platform for managing content on Samsung commercial digital displays, should upgrade to the latest available version of its v9 branch to fix a vulnerability that’s reportedly being exploited by attackers.

Building cybersecurity culture in science-driven organizations

In this Help Net Security interview, Anne Sofie Roed Rasmussen, CISO at Novonesis, discusses how a science-driven organization approaches cybersecurity, aligning innovation with protection, measuring cultural progress, managing shadow IT, and earning trust from scientific leaders.

Google strengthens secure enterprise access from BYOD Android devices

Google has introduced Device Trust from Android Enterprise, a new solution for making sure that private Android devices used for work are secure enough to access corporate resources and data.

How Kim Crawley challenges big tech in “Digital Safety in a Dangerous World”

In this Help Net Security interview, Kim Crawley, cybersecurity expert and Professor at the Open Institute of Technology, discusses her upcoming book Digital Safety in a Dangerous World, which will feature her expert advice, as well as insights from other cybersecurity experts, lawyers, and activists, on how to lawfully protect your safety and privacy in challenging times.

CISA: Recently fixed Chrome vulnerability exploited in the wild (CVE-2025-4664)

A high-severity Chrome vulnerability (CVE-2025-4664) that Google has fixed on Wednesday is being leveraged by attackers, CISA has confirmed by adding the flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.

Why security teams cannot rely solely on AI guardrails

In this Help Net Security interview, Dr. Peter Garraghan, CEO of Mindgard, discusses their research around vulnerabilities in the guardrails used to protect large AI models.

Zero-day exploited to compromise Fortinet FortiVoice systems (CVE-2025-32756)

Fortinet has patched a critical vulnerability (CVE-2025-32756) that has been exploited in the wild to compromise FortiVoice phone / conferencing systems, the company’s product security incident response team has revealed on Tuesday.

How 300,000+ hard drives performed in the real world

Cloud storage company Backblaze has released its Q1 2025 hard drive reliability report, which provides insights into the performance and failure rates of various HDD models used in their data centers.

Ivanti EPMM vulnerabilities exploited in the wild (CVE-2025-4427, CVE-2025-4428)

Attackers have exploited vulnerabilities in open-source libraries to compromise on-prem Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) instances of a “very limited” number of customers, Ivanti has confirmed on Tuesday, and urged customers to install a patch as soon as possible.

Insider risk management needs a human strategy

Insider risk is not just about bad actors. Most of the time, it’s about mistakes. Someone sends a sensitive file to the wrong address, or uploads a document to their personal cloud to work from home. In many cases, there is no ill intent, since many insider incidents are caused by negligence, not malice.

Law enforcement takes down proxy botnets used by criminals

US and Dutch law enforcement, with the help of Lumen Technologies researchers, have disrupted 5socks and Anyproxy, two proxy-for-rent services that were used by criminals for ad fraud and DDoS and brute-force attacks (among other things).

Review: Resilient Cybersecurity

Resilient Cybersecurity touches on nearly every major function of enterprise cybersecurity, from threat detection and identity management to vendor risk and regulatory compliance.

Compromised SAP NetWeaver instances are ushering in opportunistic threat actors

A second wave of attacks against the hundreds of SAP NetWeaver platforms compromised via CVE-2025-31324 is underway.

Bluetooth 6.1 released, enhances privacy and power efficiency

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has released Bluetooth 6.1, and one of the most important new features is an update to how devices manage privacy and power.

AI vs AI: How cybersecurity pros can use criminals’ tools against them

For a while now, AI has played a part in cybersecurity. Now, agentic AI is taking center stage. Based on pre-programmed plans and objectives, agentic AI can make choices which optimize results without a need for developer intervention.

Kubernetes has grown up: From testbed to critical infrastructure

In this Help Net Security video, Divya Mohan, Principal Technology Advocate at SUSE, discusses how Kubernetes has firmly transitioned from an emerging technology into a core part of enterprise production environments.

Breaking down silos in cybersecurity

Nowhere are silos more evident and more challenging than in cybersecurity. Industry pundits call for a unified approach and a holistic vision of attack surfaces, but the cybersecurity marketplace is awash with tools and architectures, each with its own approach and its own silos.

Layoffs pose a cybersecurity risk: Here’s why offboarding matters

In this Help Net Security video, Chase Doelling, Principal Strategist at JumpCloud, discusses the overlooked security risks associated with improper offboarding.

Cerbos: Open-source, scalable authorization solution

Cerbos is an open-source solution designed to simplify and modernize access control for cloud-native, microservice-based applications.

How working in a stressful environment affects cybersecurity

Stressful work environments don’t just erode morale, they can quietly undermine cybersecurity. When employees feel overworked, unsupported, or mistreated, their judgment and decision-making suffer.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 13, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Product showcase: Go beyond VPNs and Tor with NymVPN

NymVPN is designed from the ground up to eliminate these weaknesses and offer a new gold standard for privacy and anonymity online.

New infosec products of the week: May 16, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Hunted Labs, McAfee, Obsidian Security, PentestPad, Resecurity, and SecuX.