Week in review: Trojanized KeePass allows ransomware attacks, cyber risks of AI hallucinations

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Trojanized KeePass opens doors for ransomware attackers

A suspected initial access broker has been leveraging trojanized versions of the open-source KeePass password manager to set the stage for ransomware attacks, WithSecure researchers have discovered.

AI hallucinations and their risk to cybersecurity operations

AI systems can sometimes produce outputs that are incorrect or misleading, a phenomenon known as hallucinations. These errors can range from minor inaccuracies to misrepresentations that can misguide decision-making processes.

Closing security gaps in multi-cloud and SaaS environments

In this Help Net Security interview, Kunal Modasiya, SVP, Product Management, GTM, and Growth at Qualys, discusses recent Qualys research on the state of cloud and SaaS security.

DanaBot botnet disrupted, QakBot leader indicted

Operation Endgame, mounted by law enforcement and judicial authorities from the US, Canada and the EU, continues to deliver positive results by disrupting the DanaBot botnet and indicting the leaders of both the DanaBot and Qakbot Malware-as-a-Service operations.

Unpatched Windows Server vulnerability allows full domain compromise

A privilege escalation vulnerability in Windows Server 2025 can be used by attackers to compromise any user in Active Directory (AD), including Domain Admins.

TikTok videos + ClickFix tactic = Malware infection

Malware peddlers are using TikTok videos and the ClickFix tactic to trick users into installing infostealer malware on their computers, Trend Micro researchers have warned.

Is privacy becoming a luxury? A candid look at consumer data use

In this Help Net Security interview, Dr. Joy Wu, Assistant Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business, discusses the psychological and societal impacts of data monetization, why current privacy disclosures often fall short, and what it will take to create a more equitable data ecosystem.

Signal blocks Microsoft Recall from screenshotting conversations

Signal has released a new version of its end-to-end encrypted communication app for Windows that prevents Microsoft Recall and users from screenshotting text-based conversations happening in the app.

The hidden gaps in your asset inventory, and how to close them

In this Help Net Security interview, Tim Grieveson, CSO at ThingsRecon, breaks down the first steps security teams should take to regain visibility, the most common blind spots in asset discovery, and why context should drive risk prioritization.

Lumma Stealer Malware-as-a-Service operation disrupted

A coordinated action by US, European and Japanese authorities and tech companies like Microsoft and Cloudflare has disrupted the infrastructure behind Lumma Stealer, the most significant infostealer threat at the moment.

What good threat intelligence looks like in practice

In this Help Net Security interview, Anuj Goel, CEO of Cyware, discusses how threat intelligence is no longer a nice to have, it’s a core cyber defense requirement.

Data-stealing VS Code extensions removed from official Marketplace

Developers who specialize in writing smart (primarily Ethereum) contracts using the Solidity programming language have been targeted via malicious VS Code extensions that install malware that steals cryptocurrency wallet credentials.

Why legal must lead on AI governance before it’s too late

In this Help Net Security interview, Brooke Johnson, Chief Legal Counsel and SVP of HR and Security, Ivanti, explores the legal responsibilities in AI governance, highlighting how cross-functional collaboration enables safe, ethical AI use while mitigating risk and ensuring compliance.

Flawed WordPress theme may allow admin account takeover on 22,000+ sites (CVE-2025-4322)

A critical vulnerability (CVE-2025-4322) in Motors, a WordPress theme popular with car/motor dealerships and rental services, can be easily exploited by unauthenticated attackers to take over admin accounts and gain full control over target WP-based sites.

Why EU encryption policy needs technical and civil society input

In this Help Net Security interview, Bart Preneel, Full Professor at University of Leuven, unpacks the European Commission’s encryption agenda, urging a balanced, technically informed approach to lawful access that safeguards privacy, security, and fundamental rights across the EU.

Malicious RVTools installer found on official site, researcher warns

The official site for RVTools has apparently been hacked to serve a compromised installer for the popular utility, a security researcher has warned.

Review: CompTIA Network+ Study Guide, 6th Edition

CompTIA Network+ Study Guide is more than just an exam-prep book, it’s a detailed, structured roadmap for professionals seeking foundational networking knowledge that’s both vendor-neutral and certification-aligned.

Third-party cyber risks and what you can do

In this Help Net Security video, Mike Toole, Director of Security and IT at Blumira, explores why visibility into your vendor ecosystem is essential: from understanding which vendors you use and what data they access, to how they protect it. Learn how to build third-party scenarios into your incident response plan and keep access permissions in check.

Containers are just processes: The illusion of namespace security

Security boundaries have been in major flux ever since the evolution from single servers to clusters of Linux machines sharing workloads. Kubernetes has become the de facto cloud operating model, and modern approaches to platform engineering are patterned around application instances sharing underlying infrastructure (aka, “multi-tenancy”).

Inside MITRE ATT&CK v17: Smarter defenses, sharper threat intel

In this Help Net Security video, Adam Pennington, MITRE ATT&CK Lead, breaks down what’s new in the ATT&CK v17 release.

AutoPatchBench: Meta’s new way to test AI bug fixing tools

AutoPatchBench is a new benchmark that tests how well AI tools can fix code bugs.

Hanko: Open-source authentication and user management

Hanko is an open-source, API-first authentication solution purpose-built for the passwordless era.

AI voice hijacking: How well can you trust your ears?

How sure are you that you can recognize an AI-cloned voice? If you think you’re completely certain, you might be wrong.

Nation-state APTs ramp up attacks on Ukraine and the EU

Russian APT groups intensified attacks against Ukraine and the EU, exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities and deploying wipers, according to ESET.

Be careful what you share with GenAI tools at work

We use GenAI at work to make tasks easier, but are we aware of the risks?

Outsourcing cybersecurity: How SMBs can make smart moves

Outsourcing cybersecurity can be a practical and affordable option. It allows small businesses to get the protection they need without straining their budgets, freeing up time and resources to focus on core operations.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 20, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

CTM360 maps out real-time phishing infrastructure targeting corporate banking worldwide

A phishing operation that targets corporate banking accounts across the globe has been analyzed in a new report by CTM360. The campaign uses fake Google ads, advanced filtering techniques, to steal sensitive login credentials and bypass MFA.

Product showcase: Secure digital and physical access with the Swissbit iShield Key 2

The Swissbit iShield Key 2 uniquely combines phishing-resistant digital authentication with physical access control. It enables enterprises and public authorities to secure operating systems, online services, and restricted physical areas using just one device – simplifying management and enhancing security across the board.

New infosec products of the week: May 23, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Anchore, Cyble, Outpost24, and ThreatMark.