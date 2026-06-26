New infosec products of the month: June 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from AISLE, Asimily, Blue Planet, depthfirst, Diligent, Drata, Elastic, Filigran, Flip, Hyland, IDnow, Legit Security, MazeBolt, Noma, Qodo, Ridge Security, Tigera, and WitnessAI.

Asimily turns device risk into automated network policy

Asimily has launched Segmentation Orchestration, enabling connected-device risk intelligence to flow directly into enforceable network policy without manual translation. No other platform combines full asset visibility, vulnerability prioritization, and segmentation orchestration in a single system.

Hyland platform innovations focus on AI governance, context, and agent oversight

Hyland has unveiled platform innovations designed to move AI from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption. Powered by the Content Innovation Cloud, these advancements transform governed enterprise content into trusted, actionable intelligence that accelerates business outcomes.

To meet the demands of global organizations, Hyland announced the general availability of the Enterprise Context Engine and introduced industry-specific ontologies that enrich organizational context for more accurate, domain-aware AI performance.

depthfirst adds pre-install protection against malicious dependencies

depthfirst has introduced Dependency Firewall, a product that reviews every open-source package being downloaded anywhere in a company and blocks the malicious ones before they reach the person or system that requested them. Developers, AI agents, and any employee using Claude, Codex, or other AI tools keep installing exactly as they do today, and nothing dangerous makes it through. Security teams can ensure that AI is rolled out safely across the company.

Diligent automates cyber risk assessments and reporting

Diligent has announced Diligent Cyber Risk Management, an agentic solution designed to help organizations manage cybersecurity risk in a business context. Available in summer 2026, the platform reduces cyber risk assessment work from weeks to hours and links cyber threats to strategic objectives, critical business processes, and board-level oversight, helping organizations prioritize security investments based on business impact.

Noma brings visibility and access governance to AI agents and MCP servers

Noma has announced the launch of Noma Agent Access Control, which helps security teams discover, govern, and enforce access policies for AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers throughout the enterprise.

MazeBolt brings AI-generated attack simulation to DDoS security testing

MazeBolt has announced the launch of RADAR VectorAI, a new MazeBolt module that creates AI-generated DDoS attacks. As AI outpaces human response, enterprises need to have access to validated DDoS vulnerability data about both known and AI-generated attack vectors.

RidgeBot 7.0 automates Active Directory attack simulations for security validation

Ridge Security has announced the release of RidgeBot 7.0, an update to its automated security validation platform that introduces automated Windows Active Directory penetration testing capabilities. The new version enables organizations to conduct end-to-end domain compromise simulations, helping security teams identify attack paths and prioritize exploitable risks.

Filigran launches XTM One to automate CTEM with AI agents

Filigran has announced XTM One, an AI-native agentic layer that automates Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) workflows across the Filigran XTM Platform.

XTM One introduces a dedicated AI orchestration layer that connects OpenCTI and OpenAEV into a single, continuous workflow. Security teams move manually between tools, ingesting threat intelligence in one system, building attack scenarios in another, and tracking remediation in separate dashboards.

Elastic brings AI-driven incident investigation to Kubernetes and observability tools

Elastic has introduced an agentic Kubernetes investigation workflow and MCP-based observability skills that diagnose incidents the moment an alert fires. By the time an SRE opens the alert, the root cause has already been identified, evidence has been assembled, and recommended next steps have been surfaced.

Drata brings visibility, control and auditability to enterprise AI agents

Drata has introduced AI Agent Governance, a new security category focused on managing the risks and oversight requirements of AI agents, while extending its trust platform to support enterprise adoption of autonomous AI systems.

IDnow launches Trust Platform to help regulated firms move from KYC to continuous trust

IDnow has announced the launch of the IDnow Trust Platform, designed to help regulated organisations orchestrate identity verification, fraud prevention, biometric authentication, and qualified digital trust services throughout the customer lifecycle.

AISLE Snapshot keeps source code under enterprise control during vulnerability scanning

AISLE has introduced AISLE Snapshot, a new offering that gives regulated and security-sensitive enterprises access to frontier-class vulnerability detection inside their own environments, at a fraction of the cost, with source code and security data that never leave their control.

Legit Security brings agentic AI to AppSec remediation and risk reduction

Legit Security has launched new remediation agents that independently prioritize issues, generate fixes, open pull requests, and confirm results using context learned from each organization’s distinct codebase.

Flip expands platform with digital identity, no-code apps, and AI automation

Flip has announced Frontline Identity and Flip Fusion, two new offerings that help organizations securely connect frontline employees to enterprise systems, applications and AI-powered workflows. Flip’s new products expand the platform beyond employee communications, helping organizations provide secure digital identity, enterprise application access and AI-powered workflow automation through a single mobile experience.

Tigera introduces unified control plane for Kubernetes-based AI agent security

Tigera has announced the general availability of Tigera Lynx, a unified control plane for Kubernetes-native AI agents. Lynx gives enterprises a single place to find every agent in their Kubernetes estate, tighten security posture, assign sandboxes, provide each agent with a cryptographic identity, enforce policy on every action it takes, audit agent activity, and detect anomalous behavior, all without changing a line of agent code.

WitnessAI Agentic Control secures AI agents, tools, and MCP server access

WitnessAI has announced extended agentic security capabilities that govern how AI agents interact with enterprise systems, tools, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. With the launch of Agentic Control, enterprises have greater visibility and control over their AI agents with a single control plane to discover, monitor, govern, and restrict agent behaviors at runtime.

Blue Planet helps service providers reduce risk with unified network change governance

Blue Planet is closing the governance gap in network operations by unveiling Blue Planet Configuration and Change Management (CCM), unifying device configuration, change, and lifecycle management across multi-vendor networks. Backed by Blue Planet’s deep Operations Support System (OSS) expertise, CCM replaces fragmented tools and manual processes with AI-driven workflows to reduce risk, prevent outages, and strengthen the foundation for autonomous networking.

Qodo expands platform to help teams govern AI-generated code and engineering standards

Qodo has announced three new platform capabilities: Cross-Repo Code Review, Custom Rules Miner, and Skill Review Standards. These new capabilities address a set of governance gaps that have emerged as AI-generated code reaches enterprise scale.

YesWeHack automates penetration testing with AI-powered agents

YesWeHack announces Agentic Pentest, an on-demand solution using autonomous AI agents to test organisations’ assets and deliver same-day findings. Agentic Pentest helps organisations identify vulnerabilities, test their real-world exploitability and uncover attack paths across in-scope assets.

Seemplicity AI Analysts focus remediation on exploitable risks

Seemplicity has launched AI Analysts for exposure management and response. The autonomous agents replace manual vulnerability triage by working directly within remediation workflows to conduct structured, evidence-based exploitability investigations.

Flare unveils new CTI capabilities and Okta support

Flare has announced the expanded capabilities for Flare CTI, and an Okta integration within its Identity Exposure Management (IEM) offering. These updates extend Flare’s identity expertise into tactical threat intelligence use cases and agentic workflows to reshape security operations.