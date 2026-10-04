Week in review: Researcher breaks into Microsoft analytics service, NetScaler RCE 0-day exploited

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

16-year-old researcher breaks into Microsoft analytics service with access to 17 trillion rows of data

A flaw in Titan, an internal Microsoft analytics service, could have let an attacker read employee records and Bing search analytics, a 16-year-old security researcher has disclosed.

Citrix NetScaler RCE zero-days exploited globally for weeks (CVE-2026-88771, CVE-2026-88772)

Citrix has patched eight critical and high-severity vulnerabilities in NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway, two of which (CVE-2026-88771, CVE-2026-88772) have been exploited in zero-day attacks to plant webshells on compromised devices.

In this new SME cybersecurity service, the AI assists and the consultants decide

BH Consulting, the Irish cybersecurity and data protection consultancy, has launched BH Haven, an ongoing service that gives Irish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access to its specialist consultants, supported by a proprietary AI tool for analysis, evidence review, regulatory mapping and reporting.

NetScaler zero-day exploitation escalates into mass attacks (CVE-2026-88771)

The hacking of internet-exposed, vulnerable Citrix NetScaler ADC and Gateway deployments has escalated.

If you do one security check this quarter, make it agent memory

In this interview with Help Net Security, Chris Latimer, CEO of Vectorize, talks about the security risks hiding in AI agent memory. He found coding agents storing API keys, credentials, and sensitive documents in plain text on developer machines and in cloud services.

Apple squashes zero-day bug exploited in “extremely sophisticated” attack (CVE-2026-86950)

Apple has shipped iOS and macOS security updates to fix an actively exploited zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2026-86950) in the operating systems’ Core Graphics framework.

AI coding agents leaked 13,000 internal company screenshots to public GitHub repos

When developers ask AI coding agents to prove that a user interface fix works, some agents have been posting the evidence where anyone can find it, according to Glow Labs.

Most open critical and high flaws are over 90 days old

Detectify analyzed exposure data from 1,293 of its customers in the US, the UK and the Nordics and found that most serious flaws still open on their internet-facing systems are months old.

FBI job portals remain offline after ShinyHunters claims breach via PeopleSoft zero-day

The FBI’s online portals for job applicants (at apply.fbijobs.gov) and special agent applicants (at fbijobs.gov/special-agents) are still unavailable, following what appears to be successful compromises by the ShinyHunters cyber extortion group.

Many expect AI in the SOC to make entry jobs harder to get

A junior analyst in a security operations center, or SOC, has usually learned the job the slow way. You work the same phishing lure dozens of times, chase the same familiar malware pattern and write up the same case note at the end of the shift. Eventually you know what normal looks like, which is how you notice when something isn’t.

Malicious Custom GPT on chatgpt.com lures users into installing a RAT

Malware peddlers are using sponsored Google results to push a malicious ChatGPT Custom GPT named “Plus 5.6,” created to lead users to a fake Cloudflare CAPTCHA check and, ultimately, make them download and run a remote access trojan (RAT).

Cloudflare’s EmDash 1.0 makes sandboxed plugins ask for access first

Cloudflare released EmDash 1.0, a free, open source content management system that locks each sandboxed plugin in its own isolated runtime.

Suspected state-sponsored hackers exploited NetScaler zero-day since early September (CVE-2026-88772)

“Advanced and suspected state-sponsored threat actors” are likely to be behind the initial targeted intrusions that leveraged CVE-2026-88772, one of the two recently disclosed NetScaler vulnerabilities that have been exploited as zero-days, says Mandiant CTO Charles Carmakal.

Post-quantum website certificates from Cloudflare are scheduled for early 2027

Cloudflare plans to become a public certificate authority (CA), an organization that issues the digital certificates websites use to encrypt traffic and prove who they are.

New Cisco SD-WAN zero-day exploited in-the-wild (CVE-2026-76504)

For the fifth time this year, Cisco revealed attackers have exploited a vulnerability (CVE-2026-76504) in its SD-WAN solution in zero-day attacks.

Google says Gemini 4 Argon can find and patch critical software flaws

Google announced Gemini 4 Argon, its new frontier AI model, and is rolling it out to a set of trusted cyber defenders through its Fairwind Program.

OpenInfra Europe’s JFrog Artifactory instance breached, packages potentially compromised

Attackers have compromised a self-hosted JFrog Artifactory instance operated by OpenInfra Europe, the regional hub of the OpenInfra Foundation warned in a security notice prominently displayed on its homepage.

Critical FortiMail zero-day exploited in the wild (CVE-2026-104286)

Fortinet is warning customers that attackers are exploiting a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2026-104286) in FortiMail, its email security gateway.

AI agent used Zammad zero-days to breach Dutch vulnerability disclosure non-profit

An agentic AI-powered attack that hit the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure (DIVD) on September 21 exploited two zero-day vulnerabilities in Zammad, an open-source helpdesk and customer support ticketing system.

16-year-old suspected leader of KillSec ransomware group arrested

A 16-year-old is suspected of being the main operator of KillSec, a ransomware group that Eurojust says is responsible for almost 1,000 attacks worldwide.

A four-week plan to tackle vendor concentration risk

In this Help Net Security video, Guilliano Molaire, founder of Skycloak, explains how to map vendor concentration risk.

Security tools can now scan Claude Enterprise chats and uploads for sensitive data

More than 100 security and compliance vendors have integrations with the Claude Compliance API, which lets a company send Claude activity into the monitoring tools it already uses. CrowdStrike, Microsoft Purview, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare and Zscaler are among them.

“Drunk” AI is terrible at keeping secrets

AI models taught to write like drunk people became easier to jailbreak and more likely to leak secrets shared in confidence. That is the finding of UNSW Sydney researchers Anudeex Shetty, Aditya Joshi and Salil Kanhere, published in their paper “In Vino Veritas and Vulnerabilities.”

Ex-US soldier gets 70 months for role in AT&T, Snowflake data thefts

A former U.S. Army soldier who was part of a group that stole data from telecom companies, including AT&T, has been sentenced to 70 months in prison.

AI tests the limits of enterprise security governance

AI agents are forcing enterprises to rethink security governance, human accountability and oversight as deployments scale.

Authorizer: Open-source authentication and authorization for your apps

Authorizer is an open-source server for sign-in and access control in web and mobile apps. Teams run it on their own infrastructure and keep user accounts in a database they choose.

The vulnerabilities AI finds are the ones attackers want

Attackers exploited a flaw found by an AI research agent within four days of its public disclosure, and they are exploiting more vulnerabilities overall, according to new research by Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG).

Other users can watch your browsing and time your keystrokes through OS file notifications

Researchers at Graz University of Technology have used the file-notification systems in Windows, Linux, and macOS to spy on activity in other accounts.

Cybersecurity hiring practices leave little room for junior talent

Twenty-minute training sessions that fit into the workweek could help new hires become productive sooner, keep employees’ skills current and build problem-solving skills they can use across different tools, according to SkillBit’s The Shift to Continuous Cybersecurity Micro-Training report.

Some car apps are slipping owners’ data to big tech companies

The app that comes with your car may be sharing what it knows about you with some of the biggest tech companies.

EU Cyber Resilience Act requirements for containers and Kubernetes

Starting in full force on Dec. 10, 2024, the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is a regulation (EU 2024/2847) that defines mandatory cybersecurity requirements for all products with digital elements sold in EU markets. Reporting obligations will begin on Sept. 11, 2026, with full enforcement kicking in on Dec. 11, 2027.

OWASP Noir: Open-source static analysis tool

OWASP Noir is an open-source static analysis tool that reads an application’s source code and lists the endpoints it exposes: paths, HTTP methods, parameters, headers, and cookies, each tied to the file and line it came from.

Product showcase: Proton Drive end-to-end encrypted cloud storage

Proton Drive is an end-to-end encrypted cloud storage service for storing, synchronizing, backing up, and sharing files. It also includes Proton Docs and Proton Sheets, allowing users to create and collaborate on documents and spreadsheets within the same encrypted environment.

Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: September 2026

Presented here is a curated selection of noteworthy open-source cybersecurity solutions that have drawn recognition for their ability to enhance security postures across diverse settings.

Product showcase: A photo can fool your eyes, Verdict checks the evidence

Verdict is an AI image and video detector designed for iPhone. It works offline and requires no account. Choose a photo or video, run a scan, and the app returns a 0–100 score with a verdict and supporting evidence. It requires iOS 16 or later.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 29, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Webinar: Closing the accountability gap in AI-assisted delivery

Source control records who committed code. It does not record who made the decisions behind it, and that gap is widening as AI agents take on more of the delivery process. This session explores how organisations can adapt accountability models for an AI-assisted development environment.

New infosec products of the week: October 2, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BlackFog, Genea, Vega, and Thales.