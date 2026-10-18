Week in review: Hidden implant in Ledger wallets linked to $93M theft, 1,500+ npm packages exposed

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Strands Box: Open-source sandbox for AI agents

AWS released Strands Box, an open source sandbox for AI agents that pairs operating-system isolation with rules that can weigh what an agent has already done before letting it act again. Box is in developer preview and runs on Macs with Apple silicon, with Linux support planned.

Geopolitics and the cyber resilience gap belong in your threat model

In this Help Net Security interview, Akshay Joshi, Head of the Centre for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum, talks about how AI, geopolitics and industrialized fraud are changing cyber risk. He discusses findings from the Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, including that CEOs now rank cyber-enabled fraud above ransomware as their top concern.

npm Trusted Publishing flaw exposed 1,500+ npm packages to takeover

Bloom Security researchers found that npm’s Trusted Publishing feature let an attacker push new versions of someone else’s package without stealing a credential. The attacker only needed to register a GitHub repository name the maintainer had left behind. Bloom counted more than 1,500 npm packages exposed this way, and GitHub, which owns npm, says it has shipped fixes.

Patching and preventing issues: What are the lessons you can learn?

In this Help Net Security interview, Kunal Modasiya, Senior VP & GM at Qualys, talks about why patching is still hard to get right. He explains how business pressure, revenue-critical systems, and patches that break things keep fixes from going out. Modasiya argues that speed alone has limits and that teams should look at the whole remediation workflow.

Immuta CISO predicts critical AI incidents at major enterprises within 18 months

In this Help Net Security interview, Michael Scott, CISO at Immuta, talks about how organizations should handle permissions for AI agents. He argues agents should be treated as lower-trust identities that don’t inherit everything their user can access.

Why Active Directory weaknesses stay open for years in teams with one or two admins

David Fuhr, CTO at intcube, talks about a security cohort for public administration, where 27 municipalities hardened Windows Server and Active Directory together over 12 weeks. This Help Net Security interview covers how a cohort works, with weekly sessions, homework and measurements at the start and end.

The cyber talent shortage? Job postings just hit a four-year low

US employers posted 235,786 cybersecurity jobs from January through September 2026. That is the lowest total for those months in the four years that staffing and workforce intelligence firm CyberSN has tracked. They pulled the listings from job data provider JobSpikr, removed duplicates and sorted each one by the security work it described.

Hidden implant in Ledger hardware wallets linked to $93M theft

Three days after customers in Southeast Asia began reporting drained wallets, Ledger says the damage is limited. In its 72-hour update on X on October 11, the Paris-based hardware wallet maker said “all confirmed cases related to the disclosed draining incident of Oct 9th, 2026, involve devices sold through the Southeast Asia reseller CryptoBilis.”

Cyberattacks hit European grocers: French supermarket freezers hijacked, Dutch and Belgian stores disrupted

European food retailers have been affected by two separate disruptive cyberattacks: In France, several supermarket chains have had their fridges and freezers tampered with and chilled/frozen products destroyed, while in the Netherlands and Belgium workers at stores owned by Dutch multinational Ahold Delhaize have been dealing with disruption resulting from an unspecified “security issue”.

Microsoft fixes exploited Mark of the Web bypass vulnerability (CVE-2026-96951)

In another record-breaking Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has squashed over 1,400 security bugs, including a Mark of the Web bypass vulnerability (CVE-2026-96951) exploited by attackers in the wild. CVE-2026-96951 is a command injection vulnerability in Windows Shell that can be triggered by remote attackers via a file that is designed to exploit the vulnerability.

Attackers chained three Ivanti zero-days to gain root on fully patched VPN appliances

A threat actor has been using an exploit chain combining three vulnerabilities in Ivanti’s Connect Secure (ICS) appliances to breach organizations, collect credentials, exfiltrate configuration data, and perform network reconnaissance.

Be a good AI ancestor: Cybersecurity already gave us the playbook

AI has brought us to a familiar inflection point in the story of privacy, cybersecurity, and online safety. We have an opportunity to apply decades of cybersecurity experience before the next generation of technology creates consequences we cannot easily reverse. Lisa Thee, Commissioner at Global Council for Responsible AI learned the importance of that responsibility through a three-year-old child called Adia. Her name is a protective pseudonym.

Let’s Encrypt TLS certificate lifetimes to drop from 90 to 64 days starting February 2027

Websites that rely on Let’s Encrypt will soon have to renew their TLS certificates more often. Starting February 10, 2027, the certificate authority will issue certificates valid for 64 days by default, down from 90 days.

Low-cost Android phones are arriving with malware that owners can’t uninstall

People who buy low-cost Android phones from online marketplaces may be carrying malware that was placed on the device before it reached them, Bitdefender has found.

Most high-severity cloud security findings are downgraded once an AI agent checks the environment

Cloud security platforms turn every failed rule into a finding, and those findings pile up in queues sorted by severity. Research from Sola Security tested what happens to that order when each finding gets checked against the environment where it lives.

GitLab admins urged to patch critical RCE flaw (CVE-2026-97229)

GitLab is urging users of self-managed instances to patch a critical vulnerability (CVE-2026-97229) in its CI/CD Regular Expression Compiler that could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on GitLab servers. CVE-2026-97229 is an integer overflow vulnerability in GitLab’s CI/CD Regular Expression Compiler, and it affects both GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

Ukrainian drones hit Yandex data centers, sparking claims that Russian troll farms went quiet

Russian tech giant Yandex confirmed that drones hit three of its data centers, shutting down the facilities in Sasovo and Vladimir and knocking out part of the infrastructure in Kaluga. On October 11, Yandex Cloud told its customers that the platform was running in emergency mode and advised them to switch to their own disaster recovery plans, after a drone attack shut down the company’s data center in Vladimir. The facility was the third Yandex data center hit within four days.

OpenAI engineer arrested for allegedly trying to eavesdrop on executive meetings

A recording device wrapped in toilet paper and plugged into the back of a television in an executive conference room at OpenAI’s San Francisco office has led to the arrest of one of the company’s engineers.

Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles owner joins growing list of fashion retailers targeted by hackers

People who have shopped with Phase Eight, Hobbs or Whistles will have to wait to find out whether their personal information was exposed in a cyberattack on the company behind the three UK fashion brands.

FBI raids 40+ laptop farms helping North Korea pocket US tech salaries

North Korean IT workers used stolen and fabricated identities to land remote jobs at more than 70 US companies, with help from Americans who allegedly kept company-issued laptops running from their homes, according to the US Department of Justice.

CISA flags exploited flaws in Palo Alto, Cisco and Ahsay products

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added four new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog. The agency added them based on evidence of active exploitation and has given US federal civilian agencies three days, until October 17, 2026, to address the vulnerabilities.

KGB RAT trojan packs webcam spying, password theft and a “fun” menu to terrorize victims

A Windows trojan advertised on hacking forums for as little as $150 a month promises buyers access to a victim’s webcam, microphone, keystrokes and saved passwords, and comes with a set of features made to frighten the person on the other side of the screen.

Fake Arch Linux AUR packages exploit typos to run malware with root privileges

Arch Linux users who mistyped yay or paru while installing the package helpers from the Arch User Repository (AUR) may have given a stranger root access to their machine. AUR is a popular community package source for Arch Linux and related distributions, hosting user-submitted build scripts for proprietary programs, beta builds and older software versions that the official repositories do not carry.

Scammers clone candidates’ voices to steal cash and voter data ahead of 2026 midterms, FBI warns

Three weeks before Americans vote in the 2026 midterm election, fraudsters are borrowing candidate names, logos and slogans to collect fake donations and harvest personal data, the FBI warned.

Hackers disguise phishing as promising business opportunities

Attackers are breaking into business email accounts with short messages asking whether a company can quote on an upcoming project, the kind of request sales and procurement staff answer every week. Cadence Riddle, a cybersecurity researcher at Fortra, tracked a 12-fold increase in malicious emails mentioning “RFQ” (request for quotation) between October 2025 and September 2026. In nearly 73% of cases, the lure led to a page built to steal login credentials.

What makes some open source updates so difficult?

Many organizations adopt open source software because they see it as a cheaper alternative to proprietary development. Maintaining it, however, still requires engineering effort, according to Google’s case study, “How much does it cost to maintain a copy of an open source software package (at Google)?”

AI vulnerability patching has a grading problem

Researchers at Northwestern University tested AI coding agents on 112 real security bugs. They found that a patch which stops a crash often fails the checks the project’s maintainers wrote for the fix. With Claude Opus 4.7, third of the patches that made the crash go away still failed those maintainer tests.

Windows PCs missing key updates could lose security fixes in 2027

Microsoft is advising users and businesses to update Windows devices before digital certificates used to verify Windows Update servers expire in May and June 2027. The certificates expire on May 17 or June 19, depending on the Windows version. Devices without replacement certificates will lose access to Windows Update, including security fixes delivered through the service. Microsoft is distributing the replacements through a process known as certificate rotation.

Microsoft’s new model helps AI agents judge their next move

Microsoft-Decision-1 is a small decision-scoring model. Given a situation, a question and a fixed set of answer options, it returns a calibrated probability for each option.

Frontier AI cleared every OT attack goal Booz Allen set in its lab

Booz Allen set frontier AI models against an isolated industrial-control testbed in its Chantilly, Virginia lab and watched them clear all eight attack objectives it had defined. The models mapped the network, tied equipment to known weaknesses, wrote working exploits, pivoted into the systems that run production, and in the last test found a robotic arm, took administrative control, and moved it.

Meta outlines Muse Wonder safeguards for AI agents acting on your behalf

Meta’s Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full models are built for AI agents that handle tasks such as preparing insurance claims, reviewing leases and developing software. The models combine document analysis and tool use with the ability to retain relevant details across conversations and work through obstacles toward a user’s goal.

Mozilla’s Firefox Enterprise lets companies block shadow AI in the browser

Mozilla’s Firefox Enterprise is a paid platform that lets organizations control how sensitive data is shared, check device security, and manage employee access to web applications. The platform pairs the browser with a management dashboard hosted on an organization’s own infrastructure.

Google quadruples Chrome bug bounty base pay, offers up to $20,000 for sandbox escapes

Google is updating its Chrome Vulnerability Rewards Program (Chrome VRP), increasing payments for memory corruption vulnerabilities and expanding rewards for other security flaws, fixes and research tools.

Most companies count AI agents as insiders, and CISOs worry about their own liability

Software that works on an employee’s behalf is now turning up in incident reports. At 95% of the companies in a Trellix survey of 600 CISOs, an AI agent or other autonomous system was linked to an insider incident in the past 12 months.

Meshery: Open-source cloud-native manager for Kubernetes

Meshery is an open-source tool for designing, deploying and managing Kubernetes infrastructure, built by Layer5 and its community and hosted as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation project. Teams use it to lay out clusters and applications on a visual canvas, check the design, and push it to multiple clusters and clouds from one central console, without hand-editing YAML.

GitHub adopts cheaper AI model to catch secrets developers leave in code

GitHub has trained a credential classifier to improve generic secret detection and reduce false alerts. The new pipeline cut median post-push scan execution time by 86% and model serving costs by more than 98% compared with its previous large language model (LLM) pipeline.

Product showcase: GuardOS checks QR links, scans for data breaches, and filters Safari content

GuardOS is an iPhone application that combines device security checks, VPN access, Safari content filtering, QR link scanning, and storage cleanup. It is available through the App Store.

AI-generated changes create review bottlenecks in software delivery

83.4% of respondents who use DevOps practices run CI/CD pipelines, making them the most widely adopted practice in that group, according to JetBrains’ The State of CI/CD in 2026 report. Adoption exceeds that of containerisation and orchestration, infrastructure as code, GitOps and platform engineering.

The internet’s attack surface moves at very different speeds

Censys found that AI-related software exposed to the public internet grew 63% in nine months, from 164,088 IP addresses in October 2025 to 267,915 in July 2026. Elsewhere in its scans, the internet-scanning company measured much slower movement. Exposed industrial control systems rose about 4% in two and a half years. The oldest versions of four widely deployed business products barely changed their share at all.

Microsoft disrupts phishing network behind more than a billion scam messages

Microsoft uncovered a criminal marketplace supplying tools and accounts used in phishing scams worldwide. Attackers used these resources to target organizations in healthcare, financial services, wholesale distribution, and IT across Japan, the United States, Australia, and India.

Fake CAPTCHAs are tricking users into running malware on their own devices

Fake CAPTCHA checks are being used to do more than hide phishing pages. Attackers are turning the familiar “prove you’re human” step into a gateway for malware downloads, malicious browser notifications, and commands that victims are tricked into running themselves, according to Barracuda.

Fastfetch 2.70.0 changes how Disk free space is reported

Fastfetch is a system information tool written mainly in C that runs on Linux, macOS, Windows 8.1 and later, Android and several BSDs. The fastfetch project removed QuickJS scripting and changed what its Disk, Command and Shell modules report in version 2.70.0, released October 14. Configs written for older versions may print different values or stop working.

DDoS attacks can knock services offline before links reach capacity

More than 9.1 million DDoS attacks were recorded globally between January and June 2026, an increase of nearly a quarter year over year, according to Netscout’s DDoS Threat Intelligence Report.

Stolen AI API keys are paying for hackers’ autonomous scans

A seller on a restricted criminal forum is marketing an autonomous hacking tool that runs on stolen OpenAI, Anthropic and Google API keys, so the key’s owner pays for the scans. Bitsight’s threat intelligence team tracked the shift across thousands of posts on 16 underground forums from February through August 2026. Over that window, mentions of AI agents, indirect prompt injection and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) rose 67 percent.

Android adds AI-powered scam alerts, hangs up on bank impostors

Google’s new scam protections cover Google Messages and third-party messaging apps, with an enhanced protection mode, expanded scam alerts and safeguards against call-forwarding and screen-sharing scams.

Download: The IT and security field guide to AI adoption

Security and IT teams are under pressure to adopt AI, but many are seeing the opposite of what was promised. This guide breaks down why AI adoption fails in practice and gives teams a clearer path forward, from evaluation to implementation, with humans in the loop.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 13, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: October 16, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from NinjaOne, Qualys, Scytale, and SolarWinds.