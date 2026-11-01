Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

r/opensource bans AI projects, and solo devs go down with them

Moderators of r/opensource, Reddit’s catch-all forum for open source software, have barred any project that “uses AI, is made by AI, or is intended for AI.” Moderator Wolvereness announced the rules in a post over the weekend.

AI slop is piling up highest on the biggest open-source projects

The maintainers of large open source projects are taking the worst of the AI slop. In a Linux Foundation survey of 234 open source contributors and maintainers, people running projects with more than 50 contributors estimated that close to a third of the code changes landing in their queue are low quality or AI-generated. Those maintainers now worry more about burning out than about the code itself.

Microsoft Authenticator vulnerability let rogue Android apps steal work account access

If you use Microsoft Authenticator on Android, update it. Researchers at Enclave found a flaw that let any app on your phone quietly take over your work account. The app didn’t need permissions, and you didn’t need to tap anything.

Several AI security market categories are headed for bigger platforms

In this interview with Help Net Security, Jonathan Care, Lead Analyst and Practice Lead AI at KuppingerCole Analysts, compares AI security startups to the early fraud market he helped define at Gartner. He explains which categories will survive as products and which will become features inside bigger platforms.

Private repos still leak secrets to Gheist, a stolen GitHub token campaign

Wiz Research has recovered more than 13,500 planted branches from 850+ compromised GitHub accounts, the work of a campaign it calls Gheist, after the user agent the tool sends with its GitHub API requests. The tool takes a stolen token, finds every repository that token can open, and plants a workflow in each one. The workflow prints the repository’s secrets into a log, and the attacker downloads it.

Bellini Capital CISO on AI security governance and the limits of patching faster

In this Help Net Security interview, Brian Blakley, CISO at Bellini Capital and ConnectSecure, explains why AI makes finding vulnerabilities faster while fixing them still takes time. He argues that “patch faster” is not enough and that teams need to cut exposure while remediation is pending.

CISA updates ScubaGear and ScubaGoggles, and says Microsoft 365 checks get faster

CISA released ScubaGear v2.0 and ScubaGoggles v1.1.0, new versions of the open-source tools it publishes to check Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace settings against its security baselines. The agency calls ScubaGear v2.0 the most comprehensive update to that tool since its 2022 launch. ScubaGoggles, which launched in 2023, gets a new baseline and enhanced Gemini controls.

GitHub’s npm package firewall can block brand-new versions before they install

GitHub announced a package firewall that checks npm packages against an enterprise’s policy before they install. It blocks known malware, critical vulnerabilities, and brand-new versions, and any developer can turn it on by pointing npm at the firewall.

Stolen staff logins are spreading attacks between K-12 school districts

Last school year, 808 K-12 school organizations got some unwelcome news. The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) told them their staff accounts or credentials were circulating on underground and dark web marketplaces. That’s 808 of the center’s 6,116 K-12 members, and attackers are using those logins to get in the door and then reach the next district.

IT bosses are confident they’ve found the certificates they don’t know about

Forty percent of 500 senior IT and security leaders surveyed for certificate authority Sectigo said they are very prepared for monthly TLS certificate renewals because automated systems are already in place. Their more specific answers point elsewhere. Only 4% said their certificate management is already automated, and 61% said their organization had a certificate-related outage or incident in the past 12 months.

Qualys CISO on what security teams can do as exploit campaigns grow

In this Help Net Security interview, Nathan Smolenski, CISO at Qualys, talks about how security teams can handle the growing volume of AI-discovered vulnerabilities. He explains why CISOs should track the average window of exposure instead of standard MTTR, and why only a small share of disclosed flaws, under one percent in 2025, pose active risk.

Researchers broke the browsers built into VS Code, Cursor, Copilot, Codex and Claude Desktop

Forever Security found ways out of the built-in browsers in five AI coding assistants: Cursor, GitHub Copilot, OpenAI’s Codex, Microsoft’s VS Code and Anthropic’s Claude Desktop. In all five, a web page or a local file reached the computer behind the browser. Cursor ran attacker code, Copilot showed a fake address, and Codex, VS Code and Claude Desktop let a single local file read the rest of the disk.

Fake IT help desk callers got by on little more than names and email addresses

Attackers posing as IT help desk staff contacted employees by phone, email and Microsoft Teams in the third quarter of 2026 and talked them into opening remote access sessions, Cisco Talos Incident Response (Talos IR) found across several engagements. In one case, that access ended in ransomware.

Cyberattack disrupts University of New Mexico hospitals, extortion group claims attack

University of New Mexico (UNM) Health Sciences Center (HSC), the academic medical arm of the University of New Mexico, has suffered a cyberattack that has temporarily disrupted the operation of its hospitals and may have resulted in a substantial data breach.

Brotli bug reaches far beyond Node.js (CVE-2026-111497)

A vulnerability in Brotli, Google’s widely used open-source compression library, is putting a broad range of software at risk. Alternatively known as “Node2Shell”, “Broccoli2Shell” and “Brotli2Shell”, CVE-2026-111497 is a remotely exploitable out-of-bounds write flaw that gained widespread attention after Node.js publicly disclosed it on October 21, 2026.

Tailscale fixes SSH flaws allowing lateral movement within tailnets

Tailscale, the company behind the popular software-defined mesh networking and connectivity platform of the same name, has shipped fixes for several vulnerabilities, including some in Tailscale SSH that could let an attacker who already had access to a device in the network gain more privileges on other machines that are part of it.

Compromised camera management software gives attackers a way into corporate networks

Attackers have been breaking into business networks through camera management software, according to new research from security firm Huntress, which traced several incidents in September and October back to a compromised application.

Volt Typhoon targeted enterprise control planes via ever-changing “Silent Train” relay network

Volt Typhoon, a Chinese state-sponsored APT group that’s focused on cyberespionage and United States’ critical infrastructure, has been using a covert, constantly rotating relay network to hide its most sensitive intrusions, Lumen’s Black Lotus Labs revealed on Wednesday.

Chinese hackers used VMware ESX zero-day; PHP2Shell and Fragnesia chained to root firewalls

China-nexus threat actors have exploited a VMware ESX zero-day to hide their tracks and chained PHP2Shell flaws with the “Fragnesia” Linux kernel bug to root servers and firewalls, cybersecurity researchers claim. Cisco has also confirmed that attackers are crashing its firewalls with a newly disclosed vulnerability.

LLM agent security needs more than guardrails

Madhu Shashanka, Chief Scientist at Concentric AI, explains why securing LLM tools and agents depends more on your data than on the model. Controls on model behavior, such as guardrails and injection detection, lower the rate of bad outcomes but never reach zero. Controls on what goes in are different, because you own the documents, systems, and credentials an agent can reach.

Product showcase: Stellar Cyber’s ISOC platform provides full-cycle architecture

An AI SOC that starts with somebody else’s alert is already too late. Stellar Cyber collects and normalizes telemetry, detects suspicious activity, correlates evidence, builds cases, investigates incidents, triages findings, and drives response from the same security architecture. That gives people and AI access to the evidence behind the alert – not just the alert itself.

I underestimated how fast security teams would trust AI to act in the SOC

For most of her career, Aqsa Taylor has watched enterprises adopt new security platforms slowly. She expected AI adoption in security operations centers (SOCs) to follow the same pattern, particularly given strict compliance requirements. Instead, adoption moved faster than she expected as AI helped attackers shorten the time between initial compromise and damage.

What exactly is ISOC? And what does it mean for you?

Security teams often spend too much time moving between tools to piece together an incident. Integrated Security Operations Center (ISOC) solutions aim to reduce that work by bringing detection, investigation, and response together, while SIEM remains the system of record for security data. Stellar Cyber’s approach uses the same underlying data throughout this process, giving analysts and AI access to the evidence behind an alert.

Security pros reckon the biggest AI risk comes with an employee badge

Employees pasting company data into AI tools worry security teams more than AI-powered attacks do. AI-generated phishing, the attack they run into most often, made the list of top concerns for only a quarter of the 209 security professionals O’Reilly surveyed in September.

DreamHost incident triggers password resets, locks customers out of email and FTP accounts

DreamHost has brought its File Manager back online after an incident that disrupted several of its services, though some of its customers still can’t get into their email or FTP accounts until someone sets a new password for them.

Cyberattack on University of Copenhagen exposes data of 525,000 people

The University of Copenhagen (UCPH) has ruled out a second cyberattack, saying the activity that led it to shut down several administrative systems on Monday is tied to the breach it disclosed last week, which exposed personal data belonging to some 525,000 people.

Hackers bury inboxes in spam then show up on Microsoft Teams posing as IT support

Threat actors are flooding employees’ inboxes with spam and then contacting them on Microsoft Teams as IT support, offering to fix the problem they created, Arctic Wolf has found. The security company documented more than 400 incidents in which the external chat feature in Teams was abused.

Data breach at Sony-owned internet provider compromises 2.6 million customer records

Attackers who broke into the So-net member database made off with personal information belonging to more than 2.58 million current and former customers, along with the email passwords of 54,401 users, Sony Network Communications has disclosed.

FBI seizes Virtualine, bulletproof hosting provider that promised to shield criminals from police

The FBI has seized virtualine.net, the domain of a bulletproof hosting provider that laundered money for its criminal customers and kept a forum trading in child sexual abuse material online despite repeated warnings from police and child protection groups.

345,000 email addresses stolen in cyberattack on Germany’s far-right party AfD

Over 345,000 unique email addresses were exposed in the September 2026 breach at German far-right political party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD). Breach notification service Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) added the data to its database on 27 October, listing email addresses and email messages as the compromised information.

Hacktivists leak 41,000 DHS staff records, revealing undercover ICE agents

Names, offices, contact details and assignments of more than 41,000 U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees have been leaked by a hacktivist group calling itself the Department of Peace.

Exploitation attempts against recently patched Oracle EBS flaw have begun (CVE-2026-101767)

Exploitation attempts have started against CVE-2026-101767, a recently patched Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) flaw. The flaw carries a CVSS score of 9.8 and affects the Application Object Library product in EBS versions 12.2.3 to 12.2.15. Oracle’s description in the NVD entry calls it an “easily exploitable vulnerability” open to an unauthenticated attacker over HTTP.

Yoba malware hides in fake desktop versions of ChatGPT and Claude

Fake GitHub projects posing as desktop versions of ChatGPT and Claude have been used to spread a malware chain that ends with a cryptocurrency miner, Check Point has found. The researchers have been tracking the campaign, dubbed Yoba, for the past two months.

Binance hit by $6.3 billion theft in what could be the biggest crypto heist on record

About $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen from Binance in what might be the biggest crypto hack in history. The company found no evidence of a wallet private key leak and plans to publish a technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete.

Claude Code extension poisoned with persistent SSH backdoor

A tampered build of Anthropic’s Claude Code extension for VS Code-compatible editors planted an SSH backdoor on developers’ machines, researchers at macOS security firm Phorion have found.

Assad regime hacker who caused $136 billion market drop sentenced to 42 months

A Syrian man who used a hijacked news agency Twitter account to post a fake report of explosions at the White House has been sentenced to 42 months in prison, the US Department of Justice has announced.

OpenSSL 4.1.0: What’s new, what’s removed, and what’s still broken

The OpenSSL project released version 4.1.0, adding support for DTLS 1.3 and listing four known bugs in the DTLS code that ships with it. DTLS is the variant of TLS built for datagram transports such as UDP, and version 1.3 is defined in RFC 9147.

Google open-sources the Elephant-Goldfish Model plugin its engineers use to catch AI coding mistakes

Google has open-sourced the Elephant-Goldfish Model plugin, an internal tool that makes an AI coding agent write and defend a design document before it touches any code. The plugin hands that document to fresh AI sessions that have never seen the design conversation and tells them to find what is wrong with it.

Synthetic identities leave US lenders with $2.4 billion in fraud exposure

Criminals are exploiting established customer accounts and familiar brands to steal money and personal information, according to TransUnion’s Fraud in the Age of Continuous Trust report. Eighty-one percent of suspected digital fraud in its network during the first half of 2026 occurred during account logins and financial transactions, highlighting risks that persist throughout a customer relationship.

Forgotten AI agents may still access sensitive company data

AI agents that have not run recently retain credentials and connections to company systems, according to Arrakis Security’s 2026 Autonomous Agents Threat Report. About 76% of enabled agents examined had not run in 60 days, leaving access available through inactive software.

Witness: Open-source framework for verifying how your software was built

Witness is an open-source command-line tool that records how software gets built, signs that record, and checks it against a policy before the software ships. TestifySec built Witness and donated it to the in-toto ecosystem within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, and an open community now maintains it.

Anthropic details what stops Claude Duet from going rogue

Anthropic has outlined the security and privacy protections behind Claude Duet, its proactive AI agent that can monitor connected accounts and complete tasks while users are away. The safeguards include approval requirements, checks for sensitive information and infrastructure that keeps credentials outside the model’s reach.

Kali Linux 2026.3 ships kernel 7.1.5, brings wardriving to the TicWatch Pro 3

The Kali Linux team released version 2026.3 after overhauling the public build scripts it uses to produce every official image. The refreshed scripts share the same features, command-line arguments and, where possible, the same layout, so a pipeline written against an older script may need edits.

GPT-6.1 Terra meets OpenAI’s Critical cyber threshold, and it’s cheaper than GPT-5.6 Terra

OpenAI released GPT-6.1 Terra, a model that operates desktop software, to all Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users in ChatGPT Work and Codex, and to developers through its API as gpt-6.1-terra. API prices are 50 percent below those of GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-6.1 Sol: $1 per million input tokens, $0.05 per million cached input tokens, and $5 per million output tokens. Tokens are the chunks of text a model reads and writes.

71% of vulnerability exploitation starts within a week of disclosure

Attackers are exploiting newly disclosed security flaws within days, leaving organizations little time to respond, according to Rapid7’s Q3 2026 Quarterly Threat Landscape Report. The company reported an average of three days between public disclosure and exploitation of high-severity vulnerabilities, with 71% of tracked exploitation occurring within the first week.

Amutable Foundations is a Linux system with no SSH and no package manager

Amutable opened signups for the private preview of Amutable Foundations, a Linux system in which each machine sends a signed report of the software and configuration it runs, drawing on local hardware to make the report easier to verify. The company says its engineers write and maintain code in the kernel, in systemd and in image-building tools.

CISA lays out plan to push cyber adversaries out of US critical infrastructure

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released CISA 2030: Defend, Harden, Prevail, a strategy to strengthen national security and the resilience of critical infrastructure. It addresses intersecting cyber, physical, and geopolitical threats that can disrupt essential services.

Breach victims discover their data was held by companies they’ve never heard of

Nearly seven in ten people affected by data breaches handled by Kroll were exposed through an outside supplier, according to its Data Breach Outlook 2026. Businesses rely on outside providers to store information, process transactions and operate software. A breach at one of those providers can expose customer records across multiple organizations, including people who have never heard of the company holding their data.

NIST starts the countdown to retire quantum-vulnerable encryption

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a roadmap for moving to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), with earlier deadlines for certain sensitive federal systems. The report, Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards (NIST IR 8547), explains which cryptographic methods need to be replaced, what organizations should consider and how the transition will unfold.

AbuseBox: Open-source monitor for blacklists, DNS, SSL and email records

AbuseBox is a free, open-source tool that checks IP addresses and domains against 60 DNS blacklists, pulls reputation scores from AbuseIPDB, inspects DNS, SSL and email-authentication records, and sends an alert when something changes. A DNS blacklist, or DNSBL, is a list that mail servers and other services consult when deciding whether to trust an address.

Ukrainian ransomware hacker sentenced, $11 million reward offered for co-conspirator

A Ukrainian national who participated in ransomware attacks targeting hospitals, government entities, law firms, and other businesses was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison. Artem Stryzhak, 36, pleaded guilty in December 2025 to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, extortion, and related activity in connection with computers.

Upwind secures $400 million to protect AI across endpoints, code, and cloud

Upwind Security has raised $400 million in Series C funding to expand its cloud and AI security platform, bringing the company’s total funding to more than $800 million.

Shame and sleepless nights haunt scam victims long after the money is gone

Scams and identity theft hurt people in different ways, and recovering involves much more than getting money back, according to ITRC’s 2026 Consumer Impact Report. Scam victims often struggle with shame and self-blame, while identity theft victims can spend weeks of personal effort trying to repair the damage.

Ubuntu Core Desktop returns as Canonical’s plan for an immutable default desktop

Canonical has restarted work on Ubuntu Core Desktop, the immutable and attestable version of Ubuntu that the company says will over time become the default Ubuntu desktop. Jon Seager, Canonical’s VP of engineering, laid out the plan and admitted that the 2023 developer preview “fell short” of what the company had in mind.

Google says Gemini 4 Carbon beats its predecessors at finding and fixing security flaws

Google’s Gemini 4 Carbon is a frontier AI model designed for software engineering and cybersecurity tasks, with safeguards built on those of its predecessor, Argon. Google says its teams have seen Carbon spend days investigating and fixing bugs across large codebases and low-level systems. The model was also trained to handle complex tasks and high-pressure situations.

Smart TVs can harbor unpatched security flaws and track what you watch

Smart TVs and connected plugs accounted for a large share of recorded security weaknesses in household devices, according to Bitdefender’s 2026 IoT Security Landscape Report. The analysis covered approximately 10.4 million protected home routers between January and September.

Scammers rebuild fake shopping sites within hours of a takedown

One retail scam used more than 1,200 look-alike .shop domains sharing a single IP address. The sites reused HTML, JavaScript and payment-page designs intended to harvest card numbers, expiry dates and security codes, according Akamai’s Fraud and Abuse Report 2026.

Open-weight AI model GLM-5.3 cheated its way to correct answers

Irregular evaluated Zhipu AI’s open-weight model GLM-5.3 across 13 offensive cyber scenarios using CyScenarioBench, the company’s framework for measuring an LLM’s ability to plan and execute multistage attacks under realistic constraints.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 27, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.