Combat complexity to prevent cybersecurity fatigue

In today’s security landscape, the average company uses more than 20 security technologies. While vendor consolidation is steadily increasing with 86 percent of organizations using between 1 and 20 cybersecurity vendors, more than 20 percent feel that managing a multi-vendor environment is very challenging, which has increased by 8 percent since 2017, according to a Cisco’s CISO Benchmark Report for which they surveyed 2,800 security professionals from 13 countries around the globe.

Other notable findings:

Forty-two percent of respondents are suffering from cybersecurity fatigue, defined as virtually giving up on proactively defending against malicious actors.

Over 96 percent of fatigue sufferers saying that managing a multi-vendor environment is challenging, complexity being one of the main causes of burnout.

Having to respond to too many alerts and struggling with vendor complexity, having a more impactful breach (in terms of the number of hours of downtime) also increases cyber fatigue.

Increasing investments to combat cybersecurity complexity

To combat cybersecurity complexity, security professionals are increasing investments in automation to simplify and speed up response times in their security ecosystems; using cloud security to improve visibility into their networks; and sustaining collaboration between networking, endpoint and security teams.

“As organizations increasingly embrace digital transformation, CISOs are placing higher priority in adopting new security technologies to reduce exposure against malicious actors and threats. Often, many of these solutions don’t integrate, creating substantial complexity in managing their security environment,” said Steve Martino, Senior Vice President and CISO, Cisco.

“To address this issue, security professionals will continue steady movement towards vendor consolidation, while increasing reliance on cloud security and automation to strengthen their security posture and reduce the risk of breaches.”

Additional CISO challenges and opportunities for improvement

Workload protection for all user and device connections across the network was found extremely challenging — Forty-one percent of the surveyed organizations found data centers were extremely difficult to defend, and 39 percent said they struggled to secure applications. The most troublesome place to defend data was the public cloud, with 52 percent finding it very or extremely challenging to secure, and 50 percent claiming private cloud infrastructure was a top security challenge.

Security professionals struggle to secure the growing mobile workforce and ubiquitous personal devices — More than half (52 percent) of respondents stated mobile devices are now very or extremely challenging to defend. Adopting zero-trust technologies can help secure managed and unmanaged devices without slowing down employees.

Adoption of zero-trust technologies to secure access of the network, applications, users, devices and workloads needs to increase — Only 27 percent of organizations are currently using multi-factor authentication (MFA), a valuable zero-trust technology to secure the workforce. Survey respondents from the following countries showed the highest MFA adoption rates in this order: USA, China, Italy, India, Germany, and UK. While micro-segmentation, a zero-trust approach to secure access of workloads, had the least adoption at only 17 percent of respondents.

Breaches due to an unpatched vulnerability caused higher levels of data loss — A key concern for 2020 is that 46 percent of organizations, up from 30 percent in last year’s report, had an incident caused by an unpatched vulnerability. Sixty-eight percent of organizations breached from an unpatched vulnerability suffered losses of 10,000 data records or more last year. In contrast, for those who said they suffered a breach from other causes, only 41percent lost 10,000 or more records in the same timeframe.

Security pros improving their security posture

Collaboration between network and security teams remains high — Ninety-one percent of respondents reported they’re very or extremely collaborative.

— Ninety-one percent of respondents reported they’re very or extremely collaborative. Security practitioners are realizing the benefits of automation for solving their skills shortage problem as they adopt solutions with greater machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities —Seventy-seven percent of our survey respondents are planning to increase automation to simplify and speed up response times in their security ecosystems.

—Seventy-seven percent of our survey respondents are planning to increase automation to simplify and speed up response times in their security ecosystems. Cloud security adoption is increasing, improving effectiveness and efficiency— Eighty-six percent of respondents say utilizing cloud security increased visibility into their networks.

Recommendations for CISOs