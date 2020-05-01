New infosec products of the week: May 1, 2020

Guardicore Infection Monkey now maps its actions to MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base

The latest version of Guardicore Infection Monkey now maps its actions to the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base, providing a new report with the utilized techniques and recommended mitigations, to help security and network infrastructure teams simulate APT attacks and mitigate real attack paths intelligently.

Datadog Security Monitoring: Detect threats in real time, investigate security alerts

Datadog Security Monitoring combines and analyzes traditional security signals with performance and environment data from applications to provide unique real-time insights. This allows the security, dev and ops teams to rapidly identify security issues, pinpoint the affected system and perform remediation quickly.

Moogsoft Enterprise 8.0: Enabling Ops teams to accelerate incident detection and resolution

Moogsoft Enterprise 8.0 consolidates visibility and control of monitoring tools to help entire IT Ops and DevOps teams reduce noise, prioritize incidents, reduce escalations and ensure uptime. Working from anywhere, the IT operator can now analyze alerts, logs, metrics and traces to find and resolve the root cause of incidents before they become outages.

Bugcrowd Classic Pen Test: Increase pen testing speed, scale and quality

Leveraging Bugcrowd’s global network of uniquely-skilled and proven pen testers, Bugcrowd Classic Pen Test adds to the company’s Pen Test Portfolio, helping organizations reduce testing timelines while meeting critical compliance requirements and adhering to security best practices.

Guardsquare ThreatCast: Protecting mobile apps against suspicious activities and malicious users

With a multi-layered approach to application protection and a mobile security console, Guardsquare ThreatCast provides all the tools needed to assess threats in real time and the intelligence to protect mobile applications against suspicious activities and malicious users.

Obsidian Security lets security teams monitor Zoom usage

Using Obsidian, Zoom customers have enterprise-level monitoring, detection, and response capabilities from a security, compliance, and risk perspective. Obsidian generates insights and alerts related to a variety of risks and threats.

Cygilant Endpoint Security: Detecting malware and critical threats

Cygilant Endpoint Security is an agent-based solution that collects real-time security data from a company’s critical assets, detects suspicious files, services and other activity – and then streams alerts to the 24×7 Cygilant SOC for further investigation and action.