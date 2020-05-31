Week in review: Windows RDP backdoor, GDPR enforcement, application threats and security trends

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles:

How do I select a backup solution for my business?

In order to select an appropriate backup solution for your business, you need to think about a variety of factors. We’ve talked to several industry professionals to get their insight on the topic.

StrandHogg 2.0: Critical Android flaw allows app hijacking, data theft

Google has released a patch for CVE-2020-0096, a critical escalation of privilege vulnerability in Android that allows attackers to hijack apps (tasks) on the victim’s device and steal data.

Application threats and security trends you need to know about

Applications are a gateway to valuable data, so it’s no wonder they are one of attackers’ preferred targets. And since modern applications aren’t a monolithic whole but consist of many separate components “glued together” over networks, attackers have at their disposal many “doors” through which they can attempt access to the data.

New fuzzing tool for USB drivers uncovers bugs in Linux, macOS, Windows

With a new fuzzing tool created specifically for testing the security of USB drivers, researchers have discovered more than two dozen vulnerabilities in a variety of operating systems.

Hackers breached six Cisco servers through SaltStack Salt vulnerabilities

Cisco discovered the compromise of six of their salt-master servers, which are part of the Cisco VIRL-PE (Internet Routing Lab Personal Edition) service infrastructure.

C-suite execs often pressure IT teams to make security exceptions for them

The C-suite is the most likely group within an organization to ask for relaxed mobile security protocols (74%) – despite also being highly targeted by malicious cyberattacks, according to MobileIron.

Computer science student discovers privacy flaws in security and doorbell cameras

Ring, Nest, SimpliSafe and eight other manufacturers of internet-connected doorbell and security cameras have been alerted to systemic design flaws discovered by Florida Tech computer science student Blake Janes that allows a shared account that appears to have been removed to actually remain in place with continued access to the video feed.

GDPR enforcement over the past two years

Two years after the GDPR went into effect, official data show that Data Protection Authorities (DPAs), crippled by a lack of resources, tight budgets, and administrative hurdles, have not yet been able to create adequate GDPR enforcement.

What’s trending on the underground market?

Trust has eroded among criminal interactions, causing a switch to e-commerce platforms and communication using Discord, which both increase user anonymization, Trend Micro reveals.

Malware opens RDP backdoor into Windows systems

A new version of the Sarwent malware can open the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) port on target Windows computers to make sure that crooks can find their way back into the system through the backdoor.

Account credentials of 26+ million LiveJournal users leaked online

A data dump containing account information of over 26 million LiveJournal users has been offered for sale on dark web marketplaces and is now being shared for free on underground hacker forums.

External attacks on cloud accounts grew 630 percent from January to April

The McAfee report uncovers a correlation between the increased use of cloud services and collaboration tools, such as Cisco WebEx, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Slack during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with an increase in cyber attacks targeting the cloud.

Reality bites: Data privacy edition

May 25th was the second anniversary of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and data around compliance with the regulation shows a significant disconnect between perception and reality.

23% of leading banks had an exposed database with potential data leakage

Reposify unveiled research findings of critical asset exposures and vulnerabilities in attack surfaces of the world’s leading multinational banks.

Organizations plan to migrate most apps to the cloud in the next year

More than 88% percent of organizations use cloud infrastructure in one form or another, and 45% expect to migrate three quarters or more of their apps to the cloud over the next twelve months, according to a recent O’Reilly survey.

Employees abandoning security when working remotely

48% of employees are less likely to follow safe data practices when working from home, a report from Tessian reveals.

IoT security: In 2020, action needs to match awareness

As the power of IoT devices increases, security has failed to follow suit. This is a direct result of the drive to the bottom for price of network enabling all devices. But small steps can greatly increase the overall security of IoT.

Why building backdoors into encryption won’t make us safer

For much of the last decade, technology companies have been in an uphill battle to save encryption, a battle that has seen an increasing number of skirmishes that tech companies often lose. Throughout this ongoing clash, governments across the world have been pushing to backdoor encryption in the name of combating child abuse and terrorism.

NSA warns about Sandworm APT exploiting Exim flaw

The Russian APT group Sandworm has been exploiting a critical Exim flaw (CVE-2019-10149) to compromise mail servers since August 2019, the NSA has warned in a security advisory.

Maintaining the SOC in the age of limited resources

With COVID-19, a variety of new cyber risks have made their way into organizations as a result of remote working and increasingly sophisticated, opportunistic threats. As such, efficiency in the security operations center (SOC) is more critical than ever, as organizations have to deal with limited SOC resources.

Creating an emergency ready cybersecurity program

A large part of the world’s workforce has transitioned to working remotely, but as plans are being drawn up to reopen economies, the security industry is being challenged to develop stronger screening practices, emergency operations planning, and to deploy tools to detect and minimize the impact that future pandemics, natural disasters and cyberattacks can have on a company.

Solving the security challenges of remote working

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused what is likely to be the biggest shift towards remote working that the world has ever seen. But, while the technology has been around for quite some time, recent events demonstrate just how few businesses are capable of switching from an office-based setup to a remote one in a fast, secure, and non-disruptive manner.

How to protect your business from COVID-19-themed vishing attacks

Cybercriminals have been using the COVID-19 pandemic as a central theme in all kinds of crisis-related email phishing campaigns. But because of the dramatic rise of the number of at-home workers, one method that has become increasingly common over the past few months are vishing attacks, i.e., phishing campaigns executed via phone calls.