Remote working security challenges urge MFA implementation

The past few years have seen an increase in employees using personal devices and systems to access work emails and company databases, and exchange valuable information with colleagues, clients, and vendors. These tools can help people complete their jobs but are fraught with security challenges.

The scale of this challenge increased considerably in 2020 due to the expanded use of devices to accommodate work-from-home mandates and consequent sudden surge in cybercrime.

Frost & Sullivan examined how threats and attacks exist around employees’ external systems and devices, and found that multi-factor authentication (MFA) can be easily leveraged by IT departments. It’s clear that companies can better protect themselves using tools more sophisticated than password protection.

A better user experience ensures full user adoption

“Passwords are no longer enough for businesses to secure their data. MFA has become a necessity for the modern business. However, MFA implementation and adoption can be cumbersome for IT departments and users,” explained Roberta Gamble, Partner and Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

“Businesses need solutions that provide ease of installation and deployment, user-friendly tools and interface, and a clear method for the business to enforce usage.”