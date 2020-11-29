Week in review: Drupal-based sites open to attack, cPanel 2FA bypass vulnerability

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles:

Challenges organizations face in combating third-party cyber risk

A CyberGRX report reveals trends and challenges organizations of all sizes face in combating third-party cyber risk today. Each insight was gleaned from proprietary assessment data gathered from a sample of 4,000 third parties.

cPanel 2FA bypass vulnerability can be exploited through brute force

A two-factor authentication (2FA) bypass vulnerability affecting the popular cPanel & WHM software suite may allow attackers to access secured accounts, Digital Defense researchers have found.

Automation to shape cybersecurity activities in 2021

Automation will play a major role in shaping cybersecurity attack and defence activities in 2021, WatchGuard predicts.

How the pandemic has accelerated existing risk trends

COVID-19 has reorganized the risk landscape for chief audit executives (CAEs), as CAEs have listed IT governance as the top risk for 2021, according to Gartner. Analysts said the pandemic is giving rise to new sets of risks while exacerbating long-standing vulnerabilities.

VMware releases workarounds for another critical flaw (CVE-2020-4006)

For the second time in less than a week, VMware is warning about a critical vulnerability (CVE-2020-4006). This time, the affected solutions are VMware Workspace One Access, Access Connector, VMware Identity Manager and VMware Identity Manager Connector.

Around 18,000 fraudulent sites are created daily

The internet is full of fraud and theft and cybercriminals are operating in the open with impunity, misrepresenting brands and advocating deceit overtly. Bolster found these criminals are using mainstream ISPs, hosting companies and free internet services – the same that are used by legitimate businesses every day.

The ransomware plague cost the world over $1 billion

Group-IB has presented a report which examines key shifts in the cybercrime world internationally between H2 2019 and H1 2020 and gives forecasts for the coming year. The most severe financial damage has occurred as a result of ransomware activity.

Four easy steps for organizations to hand over data control

To stay connected with patients, healthcare providers are turning to telehealth services. In fact, 34.5 million telehealth services were delivered from March through June, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The shift to remote healthcare has also impacted the roll out of new regulations that would give patients secure and free access to their health data.

Out-of-band Drupal security updates fix bugs with known exploits

Drupal has released out-of-band security updates to fix two critical code execution flaws in Drupal core, as “there are known exploits for one of core’s dependencies and some configurations of Drupal are vulnerable.” A week earlier, the Drupal Security Team patched another RCE flaw that could have been triggered by malicious files with a double extension.

XDR: Unifying incident detection, response and remediation

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2020, the average time it took a company in 2019 to identify and contain a breach was 279 days. It was 266 days in 2018 and the average over the past five years was a combined 280 days. In other words, things haven’t gotten much better. It’s clear that time is not on CISOs’ side and they need to act fast.

Complex cyber attacks target online retailers

Peak levels of traffic will be seen throughout the holiday shopping season as a flood of consumers turn to online channels to purchase goods, Imperva reveals.

Organizations plan to use AI and ML to tackle unknown attacks faster

Wipro published a report which provides fresh insights on how AI will be leveraged as part of defender stratagems as more organizations lock horns with sophisticated cyberattacks and become more resilient.

IT and data management challenges for 2021

Cohesity announced the results of a survey of 500 IT decision makers in the United States that highlights critical IT and data management challenges midsize and enterprise organizations are facing as companies prepare for 2021.

Is your organization prepared for PCI DSS 4.0?

As we enter the busiest shopping season of the year, in the midst of a global pandemic that has upended business practices, organizations cannot risk ignoring compliance to the existing PCI DSS 3.2.1 standard.

QakBot operators abandon ProLock for Egregor ransomware

Group-IB has discovered that QakBot (aka Qbot) operators have abandoned ProLock for Egregor ransomware. Egregor has been actively distributed since September 2020 and has so far hit at least 69 big companies in 16 countries. The biggest ransom demand detected by Group-IB team has been at $4 million worth of BTC.

Companies rely on crowdsourced security to boost security efforts

61% of organizations perform attack surface discovery to offset frequently changing assets in their attack surface and attack surface expansion, yet 40% of companies perform continuous attack surface management, a Bugcrowd survey reveals.

How to mitigate risks in an interconnected intelligent enterprise

As more business processes span from on-premises to the cloud, companies are starting to lose visibility into the risk of their interconnected application ecosystem.

