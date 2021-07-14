Product showcase: ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training

Engaging training scenarios, plus robust phishing simulation and reporting capabilities

ESET is a market-leading cybersecurity provider, offering a comprehensive security platform for organizations throughout the world.

To counter the complex attacks used by today’s cybercriminals, ESET uses a multi-faceted approach combining research and intelligence; malware detection and removal; and employee education.

This combination addresses the leading challenges faced by organizations worldwide, including:

Increasingly sophisticated attacks, often by well-funded groups and nation-states

Emerging security issues caused by the pandemic-related rise in remote workplaces

Tracking and responding to the latest cyber-related news, trends and threats

The need to educate employees at all levels about cybersecurity

Too often, companies overlook cybersecurity training, exposing themselves to unnecessary risks. With 30+ years of research and in-house training experience, ESET delivers a top-tier experience suitable for workers at all levels of your organization.

Why you need cybersecurity awareness training

ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training is specifically designed to educate your workforce—because human error is cited as a major contributing cause in 95% of all breaches (IBM). Nearly a third of all data breaches are related to successful phishing attempts, and the CyberRisk Alliance estimates that a business falls victim to ransomware every 40 seconds.

You can reduce your risk of ransomware, data loss, and other threats by teaching your employees how to recognize phishing, avoid online scams, recognize fake websites and create strong passwords.

Providing cybersecurity training to everyone in your organization—not just IT staff—highlights the role of each worker in preventing successful attacks.

In addition, compliance regulations such as HIPAA, PCI, SOX, GDPR, CCPA and many others require or strongly encourage training for all employees.

How ESET’s training works

Developed by ESET researchers and educators, this comprehensive online course takes under 90 minutes to complete.

The program includes up-to-date, gamified training modules; phishing simulations with user testing; and robust management and reporting capabilities from the admin console. Organizations can upload their own content and create quizzes specific to their industry, as well as customize existing content with their brand logos.

Employees enjoy an engaging learning experience through interactive sessions and role playing—both of which have been proven to improve retention.

Simulated phishing campaigns

Reinforce your training by creating realistic phishing attacks via the ESET Phishing Simulator. Conduct unlimited phishing tests, using the included templates or creating your own. Campaigns are easy to create and manage, and admins can group specific users and departments to be tested. Users who fail a test can be automatically enrolled in a refresher course.

ESET also includes a plugin for Office 365 users, which allows them to report any suspicious emails—including simulated ones. Again, users who fail simulations by clicking on the links within can be enrolled in additional training.

Smart management and detailed reporting

Real-time reporting allows you to monitor the training progress and review the phishing test results for each of your employees. Workers also receive automatic email reminders to complete the course.

Easy-to-use dashboards help you assess the overall risk level of your workforce and ensure everyone finishes the program. As a bonus, learners earn a certificate of completion and LinkedIn badge.

Conclusion

We recommend ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training for organizations across all industries, as the phishing template library includes versions specifically for those in banking, finance, healthcare and more. The training is engaging and comprehensive, while the admin side is easy to deploy and manage.

Learn more about ESET’s award-winning cybersecurity here.