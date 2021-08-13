New infosec products of the week: August 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from NETGEAR, McAfee, Sectigo, Arcserve and Threat Stack.

NETGEAR Armor offers enhanced security and threat detection for the smart connected home

Unlike traditional endpoint antivirus products, NETGEAR Armor is built into the router to monitor activity going to and from the internet, protecting the devices on your network and eliminating the need and cost for multiple security subscriptions or software.

McAfee MVISION Cloud now provides enhanced security coverage for Microsoft Dynamics 365

McAfee announced that MVISION Cloud, part of its secure access service edge (SASE) offering – MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), now provides enhanced security coverage for Microsoft Dynamics 365, a line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software applications.

Sectigo Secure Key Storage SDK secures and manages keys in IoT devices against sophisticated attacks

Sectigo’s latest secure key storage solution enables IoT device manufacturers to protect private keys and critical information from hackers with special attention to affordability and compliance.

Arcserve appliances protect critical IT infrastructure from data loss, downtime, and ransomware

The Arcserve N Series appliances, built on Arcserve UDP technology, are powered by Nutanix, and secured by Sophos. This integration technologies in a single solution delivers unified data protection and security to hyperconverged infrastructures, as well as simplicity in deployment, management, and support.

Threat Stack adds context functionality to reduce MTTK within its Cloud Security Platform

Threat Stack’s enhanced UI with alert context functions includes highlights, visualizations, and tables that provide security leaders with the necessary information to identify and remediate potential threats. This machine-generated context includes visualizations and trend graphs that flag threat trends based on frequency and volume.