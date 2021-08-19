As hybrid working arrangements remain, employers must ensure their staff works safely

Working from home has significantly increased cybersecurity vulnerabilities over the past two years, according to the world’s leading enforcement agencies. Employers must ensure that their staff can work safely from home as they continue with hybrid working arrangements, says Questionmark.

The most hacked technologies over the past two years include virtual private networks (VPNs) and cloud-based environments, both common tools when working from home.

These technologies topped a list of 30 tech vulnerabilities compiled by the leading cybersecurity enforcement agencies from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Hybrid working arrangements are here to stay

Firms around the world are set to continue some level of working from home post-pandemic. Many are adopting hybrid working model in which employees split their working week between home and the office.

John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark, said: “Human error contributes toward a huge number of cyber breaches, and these can be avoided. Now that employers are introducing permanent hybrid working arrangements, they should ensure that everyone knows what is expected of them. The best starting point is to identify how much they know now.”