New infosec products of the week: December 10, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Action1, Cloudflare, Code42, F5 Networks, NetQuest, Oxeye, SentinelOne and Tenable.

SentinelOne Singularity Mobile combats mobile malware and phishing attacks

With Singularity Mobile, powered by Zimperium, the Singularity XDR platform now expands to deliver Mobile Threat Defense coverage to iOS, Android, and ChromeOS that is on-device, adaptive, and real-time, to thwart mobile malware and phishing attacks without cloud connection dependency.

Oxeye CNAST platform delivers contextualized risk assessment for cloud native applications

The new platform identifies code vulnerabilities, open-source vulnerabilities, and secrets to highlight the most critical issues in the software development lifecycle.

Cloudflare expands firewall capabilities to help companies secure their entire corporate network

With Cloudflare’s new cloud firewall functionality, CIOs can better secure their entire corporate network, apply zero trust policies to all traffic, and gain deeper network visibility. And since Cloudflare’s firewall runs everywhere, CIOs no longer need to rely on centralizing traffic on one box in one location, physical or virtual.

F5 unveils multiple security offerings to prevent automated and human-driven malicious activity

F5’s complementary solutions now offer comprehensive account takeover protection on a single platform. Organizations can better defend against bots targeting their web properties and those of third-party providers with Aggregator Management, recognize legitimate users throughout the customer journey with Authentication Intelligence, and gain insight into client-side digital skimming attacks with Client-Side Defense.

NetQuest Streaming Network Sensors extend visibility and optimize threat detection

The Streaming Network Sensors feature NetQuest’s unsampled flow metering performance capable of scaling flow metadata generation from a single 10G link to multiple 100G network links in a compact 1RU footprint. Flow data at this scale makes the sensors ideal for securing large-scale regional networks, data center backbones, ISP peering and international optical links.

Action1 RMM platform updates empower IT teams to secure their remote and hybrid workforce

Action1 Corporation released the new version of its RMM platform, giving MSPs and IT departments real-time visibility and control over corporate endpoints and empowering companies to support hybrid workforce.

Tenable.cs prevents cloud security risk and improves developer productivity

With the release of Tenable.cs, Tenable will help organizations protect the full cloud-native stack throughout the DevOps lifecycle, from the time applications and infrastructure are defined in code through production usage.

Code42 adds new insider threat detectors for government security teams

The new data exfiltration detectors give security teams full visibility when files are shared, downloaded, or emailed to untrusted destinations on OneDrive, Google Drive, Box, Office 365 and Gmail, whether those insider risk events take place on a computer, in the cloud or over email.