IT leadership appointments: BigID, Booz Allen Hamilton, CertiPath, NinjaOne, Socure, and Waratek

Here’s a selection of recent prominent IT leadership appointments. The featured executives are: Brendan Peter, Douglas Ennis, Jeff Torello, Mike Arrowsmith, Raynor Dahlquist, and Sigal Zarmi.

NinjaOne appoints Mike Arrowsmith as Chief Trust Officer

“Mike’s proven ability to lead high-growth teams and develop robust security standards makes him the perfect fit for NinjaOne at this moment. We’re proud to welcome him to the team,” said NinjaOne CEO Sal Sferlazza.

Waratek names Douglas Ennis as CEO

“With application security threats intensifying across many industries, Waratek is positioned for rapid growth over the next few years and Doug’s stewardship will play an important role in making that happen,” said Chris Rouland, Board Director at Waratek.

CertiPath promotes Jeff Torello to CTO

“Jeff has exceeded all expectations and the quality of our products have increased 10-fold. This promotion is as much about merit as it is removing any constraints on how Jeff wants to apply his unique skillset to CertiPath’s future,” said Jeff Nigriny, CertiPath’s Founder and CEO.

BigID appoints Sigal Zarmi to Board of Advisors

“Sigal’s history of delivering results, innovative thinking, and expertise in the digital transformation space are an ideal fit for BigID,” said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID.

Raynor Dahlquist rejoins Booz Allen Hamilton as SVP

“Raynor’s extensive and multifaceted background in strategic cyber operations and policy will be an asset to our clients as we deliver a full spectrum of cyber solutions to transform U.S. national cyber capabilities,” said Judi Dotson, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s national security business.

Brendan Peter joins Socure as VP of Government Relations

“I’m excited to bring another industry veteran and long-time colleague in to partner with me to help policymakers and program managers understand the level of expertise that Socure brings to the table and accelerate the adoption of identity verification solutions that drive equity and access for all,” said Matt Thompson, Socure’s general manager of public sector solutions.