New infosec products of the week: April 15, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Axis Security, BigID, Finite State, oak9, OwnBackup, Palo Alto Networks, and Spin Technology.

Axis Security Atmos protects sensitive business data from cyberthreats or high-risk users

Atmos helps IT avoid the need to connect users to the corporate network, reduce exposure to ransomware threats, and spend less time on costly, and complex, firewall-based network segmentation. The cloud-native platform artfully extends secure connectivity out to the user’s location through its 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle.

BigID Data Insights Studio provides customizable data intelligence reporting for IT teams

Data Insights Studio gives privacy, security, and governance teams the power to create actionable reporting best suited for their organization and monitor relevant metrics to better assess the progress of their data initiatives. Data Insights Studio seeks to close the gap between insight and action so that teams have the speed to make the best decisions about their data.

Palo Alto Networks Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition protects businesses from home network vulnerabilities

Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition is built upon the principles of zero trust and enables organizations to extend the corporate network and bring unified security policy management and SASE to the hybrid workforce. In order to create tightly controlled security zones for corporate and personal devices, Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition also includes an option for at-home employees to create separate private and personal networks.

OwnBackup Secure helps companies address SaaS data security gaps

OwnBackup launched a new SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, OwnBackup Secure, to help companies identify data vulnerabilities and proactively take action to protect their mission-critical data.

oak9 adds automated remediation capability to infrastructure as code security

oak9 announced infrastructure as code remediation helping developers automatically maintain security and compliance without sacrificing speed. Additionally, oak9 monitors security changes on a recurring schedule throughout the entire DevSecOps lifecycle, including post-deployment where developers can continue to take advantage of automatic remediation.

Spin Technology introduces a new solution for Microsoft Office 365 customers to identify risky applications

Spin Technology introduced Application Risk Assessment and Access Management as a new module for SpinOne for Office 365 SaaS data protection platform. This solution allows Office 365 administrators to assess risk of all applications that have OAuth access to their mission critical SaaS data with insights and remediation methods on possible incurred risks to reduce Shadow IT cases.

Finite State Exploit Intelligence enables security teams to improve visibility into device software

Finite State’s Exploit Intelligence capability helps level the playing field by monitoring thousands of industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) advisories to surface vulnerabilities that threat actors are actively and maliciously exploiting, also known as “weaponizing.”