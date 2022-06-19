Eclypsium expands its executive team with new appointments

Eclypsium announced five new appointments to its executive team with key hires across research, sales and marketing.

The company also welcomed Ramy Houssaini to Eclypsium’s Strategic Advisory Board. The expansion follows Eclypsium’s continued customer growth, leadership in threat discovery and technical achievements, including its newly acquired System and Organization Controls (SOC2) certification, the gold standard in customer data security, compliance, and privacy. The company was also recently named a Global Infosec winner for the “Best Solution in Firmware,” by Cyber Defense Magazine.

A report published at the RSA Conference states that nearly all (98%) cyber decision-makers are working to minimize supply chain risks – one of the key components of the cyber Executive Order. Eclypsium lets organizations verify the security of their enterprise hardware with all critical firmware.

“Addressing supply chain cyber risk has never been more important and Eclypsium is advancing our technology, expanding our team to position our company to help our expanding customer base fully protect their enterprise hardware fleets,” said Yuriy Bulygin, CEO and Co-Founder of Eclypsium. “The new members of our leadership team bring years of business and technical experience and diverse perspectives that will further amplify the value that we bring to our customers, stakeholders, and our employees. Additionally, our recent SOC2 Type II certification is a key milestone, demonstrating to the market that we have the maturity, compliance and process integrity to not only educate organizations about the supply chain threat landscape, but also serve as the trailblazers for action.”

New members of the leadership team

Richard Wajsgras, President of Federal Sales and Global Channels & Alliances . Leveraging his 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, enterprise software and cloud, Richard will oversee Eclypsium’s federal business operations and the partner and alliances organization. Richard held previous positions at WhiteSource, Checkmarx, Trend Micro and HP.

. Leveraging his 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, enterprise software and cloud, Richard will oversee Eclypsium’s federal business operations and the partner and alliances organization. Richard held previous positions at WhiteSource, Checkmarx, Trend Micro and HP. Ariella Robison, Vice President of Marketing . Ariella joins from DNS threat intelligence company, DomainTools, sharing her strong background in enterprise B2B and SaaS, digital marketing, demand generation, public relations, and brand awareness. As VP of Marketing, Ariella will focus on building a world-class marketing team and programs to support growing demand for the supply chain security market.

. Ariella joins from DNS threat intelligence company, DomainTools, sharing her strong background in enterprise B2B and SaaS, digital marketing, demand generation, public relations, and brand awareness. As VP of Marketing, Ariella will focus on building a world-class marketing team and programs to support growing demand for the supply chain security market. Nate Warfield, Director of Threat Research and Intelligence . Nate brings 20 years of network security and engineering experience to Eclypsium, along with his history of vulnerability management and security research from Microsoft. Prior to joining Eclypsium, Nate was the CTO of Prevailion, a Security Validation company. In his new role, Nate will focus on developing defense and detection strategies for emerging threats against client devices, servers, and network infrastructure.

. Nate brings 20 years of network security and engineering experience to Eclypsium, along with his history of vulnerability management and security research from Microsoft. Prior to joining Eclypsium, Nate was the CTO of Prevailion, a Security Validation company. In his new role, Nate will focus on developing defense and detection strategies for emerging threats against client devices, servers, and network infrastructure. Mark Finke, Director of North America Sales . With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, enterprise software, and networking, Mark has delivered enterprise class solutions to customers throughout the U.S. within the Fortune 1000, state and local government, and the partner community. Prior to joining Eclypsium, he held strategic sales and leadership positions with Checkmarx, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, TippingPoint, and HP.

. With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, enterprise software, and networking, Mark has delivered enterprise class solutions to customers throughout the U.S. within the Fortune 1000, state and local government, and the partner community. Prior to joining Eclypsium, he held strategic sales and leadership positions with Checkmarx, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, TippingPoint, and HP. Paul Asadoorian, Firmware Security Evangelist. Also known as the Founder and CTO of Security Weekly Productions, Host of “Paul’s Security Weekly,” and Co-Founder of Offensive Countermeasures, Paul is a cybersecurity veteran with over 20 years in the field. Having held previous roles as Chief Innovation Officer and Product Strategist, Paul has significant experience in developing security products that protect against stealthy attacks.

Eclypsium also announced the addition of Ramy Houssaini to its Strategic Advisory Board. Ramy brings more than two decades of global executive experience in building and leading world class business technology, cybersecurity, privacy and data management programs. He was the first global Chief Cyber and Technology Risk Officer for BNP Paribas where he is currently serving as the Group Privacy Officer. Previously, Ramy held leadership positions at British Telecom, Accenture, Kaiser Permanente and Visa, amongst other global companies.

“I’m very excited to join Eclypsium’s Strategic Advisory Board and help them on their journey to bring true Zero Trust to enterprise hardware. There has never been a more critical moment for organizations to re-evaluate and re-define their security posture and address all blindspots, “ said Ramy Houssaini. “ I look forward to working alongside the Eclypsium team as we further educate and equip enterprises with the next generation of endpoint protection.”