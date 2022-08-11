Photos: Black Hat USA 2022 Arsenal

At the Black Hat USA 2022 Arsenal by ToolsWatch, researchers showcase their latest open-source tools and products. This year, the Arsenal provides tool demonstrations in an open, conversational, and hybrid environment where presenters are able to interact with attendees.

We’ve showcased some of the tools on Help Net Security, watch the videos here:

SquarePhish: Advanced phishing tool combines QR codes and OAuth 2.0 device code flow

AWSGoat: Easy to deploy vulnerable AWS infrastructure for pentesters

Stratus Red Team: Open-source tool for adversary emulation in the cloud

MI-X: Open source project helps you understand whether you are exploitable