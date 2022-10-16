Week in review: 3FA, Fortinet firewalls under attack, and the riskiest connected devices

Lack of transparency, systemic risks weaken national cybersecurity preparedness

Bob Kolasky, SVP for Critical Infrastructure at Exiger, previously served as Assistant Director for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and in this Help Net Security interview talks about protecting critical infrastructure, the importance of information-sharing, national cybersecurity preparedness, and more.

Cybercriminals are having it easy with phishing-as-a-service

In this interview for Help Net Security, Immanuel Chavoya, Threat Detection Expert at SonicWall, talks about phishing-as-a-service (PaaS), the risks it can pose to organization, and what to do to tackle this threat.

Weakness in Microsoft Office 365 Message Encryption could expose email contents

WithSecure researchers are warning organizations of a security weakness in Microsoft Office 365 Message Encryption (OME) that could be exploited by attackers to obtain sensitive information.

Microsoft patches Windows flaw exploited in the wild (CVE-2022-41033)

October 2022 Patch Tuesday is here, with fixes for 85 CVE-numbered vulnerabilities, including CVE-2022-41033, a vulnerability in Windows COM+ Event System Service that has been found being exploited in the wild.

2FA is over. Long live 3FA!

In the past few months, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of identity theft attacks targeting accounts protected by two-factor authentication (2FA), challenging the perception that existing 2FA solutions provide adequate protection against identity theft attacks.

Researchers release PoC for Fortinet firewall flaw, exploitation attempts mount

Horizon3.ai researchers have released a PoC exploit for CVE-2022-40684, the authentication bypass vulnerability affecting Fortinet‘s firewalls and secure web gateways, and soon after exploitation attempts started rising.

Critical vm2 sandbox escape flaw uncovered, patch ASAP! (CVE-2022-36067)

Oxeye researchers discovered a severe vm2 vulnerability (CVE-2022-36067) that has received the maximum CVSS score of 10.0. Called SandBreak, this new vulnerability requires R&D leaders, AppSec engineers, and security professionals to ensure they immediately patch the vm2 sandbox if they use it in their applications.

Purpose-based access control: Putting data access requests into context

Access control is the heart of data protection. Striking the right balance between easy access and tight security isn’t easy, but getting it right is how you maintain business agility while still meeting regulatory and fiduciary data protection responsibilities.

Here’s 5 of the world’s riskiest connected devices

Forescout’s research team analyzed 19 million connected devices deployed across five different industries, to find the riskiest device groups: smart buildings, medical devices, networking equipment, and IP cameras, VoIP, and video conferencing systems.

EDR is not a silver bullet

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools have become Standard Operating Procedures for cybersecurity regimes. In a recent study by Cymulate of over one million tests conducted by our customers in 2021, the most popular testing vector was EDR.

Board members should make CISOs their strategic partners

Proofpoint released their Cybersecurity: The 2022 Board Perspective report, which explores board of directors’ perceptions about their key challenges and risks.

Unpatched Zimbra RCE bug exploited by attackers (CVE-2022-41352)

A still unpatched vulnerability (CVE-2022-41352) in Zimbra Collaboration is being exploited by attackers to achieve remote code execution on vulnerable servers.

Don’t lose control of your smart thermostat this winter

Winter is coming and the energy crisis is upon us. With rocketing prices and dwindling supply, much of the western world is bracing for three cold months beset by restrictions.

Microsoft Teams: A channel for sensitive business information sharing that needs better backup

Hornetsecurity has found an urgent need for greater backup for Microsoft Teams with 45% of users sending confidential and critical information frequently via the platform.

Are your cybersecurity investments making you less resilient?

In the past decade, digital transformation has become a buzzword in nearly every industry. Organizations have scaled down workforces in favor of automation, moved their servers and networks off-premises, and transferred their data to the cloud, but mostly kept to their old ways when thinking about cybersecurity.

What you should look for in an MDR relationship

The managed IT services market is growing both in size and importance, as more organizations decide it makes fiscal and operational sense to outsource key functions.

Increasing network visibility is critical to improving security posture

In this Help Net Security video, Anthony James, VP of Product Marketing at Infoblox, discusses why visibility is synonymous with improving efficiency and performance for networking and security professionals.

How government organizations can stay steps ahead of attackers

In this Help Net Security video, David Masson, Director of Enterprise Security at Darktrace, illustrates how the attack surface is getting bigger by the day.

Constellation: Open-source, runtime-encrypted Kubernetes

In this Help Net Security video, Felix Schuster, CEO at Edgeless Systems, talks about the open-source release of Constellation.

How to improve employees’ cybersecurity behavior

In this Help Net Security video interview, Inka Karppinen, Lead Behavioral Scientist at CybSafe, talks about cybersecurity behaviors within organizations.

New RSA Conference CEO talks about delivering value

In this Help Net Security video, Kylie Wright-Ford talks about her new role, the biggest challenges within the cybersecurity industry, and RSA Conference opportunities for growth.

Cost-effective steps healthcare CISOs can take to mitigate damaging attacks

In this Help Net Security video, Maureen Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer at SilverSky, discusses how attackers are now narrowing their focus from larger healthcare systems to smaller hospitals and specialty clinics to more easily retrieve patient data and use it for launching fraud and identity theft.

The dangers of orphaned data and what companies can do about it

In this Help Net Security video, Carl D’Halluin, CTO at Datadobi, talks about how companies can eliminate the cost and risk associated with this data type.

Educational institutions must reverse their backward approach to cyber defense

In this Help Net Security video, Raj Dodhiawala, CEO at Remediant, talks about how this situation is due to longer cycles for IT budgetary and staffing processes, a higher turnover rate, and lower continuity in IT security projects and skills.

New infosec products of the week: October 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ABBYY, Digi International, Portnox, Stytch, and Thales.