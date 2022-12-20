Ransomware predictions for 2023

In this Help Net Security video, Dave Trader, Field CISO at Presidio, talks about the evolution of ransomware attacks and outlines what we can expect in 2023.

The lack of fundamental cybersecurity practices and controls, including critical vulnerability patching and employee cybersecurity training, undermines organizational attempts to improve ransomware defenses.

A ransomware crisis leaves deep marks on all those affected. In fact, IT and security teams can turn into disarray long after the problem has passed.