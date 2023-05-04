BSidesLjubljana 0x7E7 CFP is still open!

BSidesLjubljana 0x7E7, a non-profit conference organized by the information security community, will take place on June 16, 2023, at the C111 Computer Museum.

The deadline for the call for papers (CFP), initially set for April 30, has been extended for eight more days (until May 10).

BSidesLjubljana 0x7E7: Get your talk in

If you have a talk you want to present to an audience of security professionals and enthusiasts, the time to submit it is running out.

Topics of interest include:

Offensive and defensive technologies and techniques

Bugs and reverse engineering (finding and fixing)

Incident handling, forensics and anti-forensics

Virtualisation, container and cloud computing security

Owning the enterprise, infrastructure, applications, databases and client side security

Cryptography, cryptocurrencies, cryptozoology and other crypto-fu

Embedded/hardware hacking and the internet of shit(tm)

Application and mobile security

Networking, comms, critical national infrastructure (CNI)

Human hacking / social engineering

Cyberspace, policing, law, interception and human rights

While the conference organizers have highlighted these specific topics of interest, they are open to considering other topics that are not listed. The organizers encourage potential speakers to submit their proposals for review, but be advised that marketing and non-technical commercial papers will not be accepted.

The participation formats for the conference are diverse, with options for 40-minute and 20-minute talks, workshops, and lightning talks (5 min). This variety of formats ensures that attendees can learn about various topics and also participate in hands-on learning experiences.