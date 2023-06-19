Exploring the role of AI in cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present parts of previously recorded videos from experts in the field that discuss about how AI technologies will impact the cybersecurity industry in the next few years.

AI is a powerful tool in cybersecurity, adapting to emerging threats by analyzing data and improving detection. However, ethical considerations, privacy, and adversarial attacks must be addressed to maintain trust. AI will continue to play a vital role in safeguarding digital assets and maintaining a robust security posture.

